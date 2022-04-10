CULLOWHEE, N.C. — East Tennessee State continued right where it left off.
A day after the Bucs hit six home runs, they blasted two in the first inning Sunday and went on to beat Western Carolina 20-10 for a sweep of their Southern Conference baseball series.
Every ETSU starter scored at least one run. Eight of the nine had hits and eight also had RBIs.
Bryce Hodge and Noah Webb got things started with the first-inning homers. Hodge’s was a two-run shot and Webb’s was a solo homer.
It set the stage for a huge day for the two. Webb went 5 for 5 with five RBIs and scored three times. Hodge was 3 for 4 with five RBIs and scored four runs.
The Bucs improved to 20-8, 3-0 in the SoCon.
A seven-run fourth, keyed by Hodge’s two-run double and a two-run single by Garett Wallace, gave the Bucs a seemingly safe 12-1 lead. But the Catamounts scored six times in the fifth to chase ETSU starter Hunter Loyd.
ETSU then pulled away again with a five-run sixth to go up 17-7. A three-run eighth sealed the deal.
Wallace went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Bucs, who finished with 19 hits.
Western Carolina’s Will Prater and Pascanel Ferreras each had three hits as the Catamounts fell to 14-18, 0-3.
The Bucs return to action Thursday when they begin a three-game SoCon series at Wofford.