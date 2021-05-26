MURFREESBORO — The last time University High won a game in the state baseball tournament, none of the players were born.
No one on the coaching staff except for Josh Petty was alive, either.
The Bucs — thanks to a bases-loaded walk by Miles Bembry that scored Jesse Greene — secured the program’s first win since 1992 on Wednesday with a 5-4 victory over Lake County in the losers’ bracket semifinals at Riverdale’s Jones Field.
“I’m just going up there taking the right pitches and swinging at the right ones,” Bembry said. “In that situation, you want to be very selective, especially with no outs.”
“I was talking about it with my assistant coach (Johnny) Bolton and we decided to take until you get a strike,” Petty said. “Earlier, we saw some of their relievers warming up and they couldn’t find the strike zone.”
The Bucs (23-14) were eliminated later in the day with a 11-1 loss to Summertown in the losers’ bracket final. Summertown will face East Robertson in the upper-bracket championship round Thursday.
Lake County (30-8) got two runs in the top of the eighth thanks to a monstrous two-run home run by lead-off hitter Justin Morgan.
However, UH fought back in the home half of the eighth.
As Lake County relief pitcher Braden Johnson was having a tough time finding the strike zone, two of the first three hitters for UH reached on walks.
Joseph Kent drove in one with a bloop single to center field and Connor Horton drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game.
“We always talk about not getting too high or too low and today was an example of that,” Petty said. “We were screaming one minute when we tied the game and the next minute, they hit a two-run homer.”
UH senior and Tennessee signee Kaleb Meredith earned the hard-fought win, tossing a complete game with 100 pitches and seven strikeouts.
“This win means a lot,” Bembry said. “My brother and his group came down here and they could not win a game. This one is for all of the ones that came before us and couldn’t get a win.”
Hank Stott and Kent both went 2-for-4 and Kent tallied two RBI on the day.
“I’m not a big numbers or records guy, but I was curious about the last time UH won a game in the state,” Petty said. “It’s nice because we’ve come down three years in a row and we finally got a win.”
Summertown 11, University High 1
Jesse Greene homered on a fly ball to left field in the second inning as the Bucs pulled within a 2-1 deficit.
The Eagles came back with three runs in the third inning and scored six in the sixth to put an early end to the game.
Kent had two hits for UH, while Meredith, Connor Horton and Bembry accounted for the other hits.