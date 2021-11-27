Maybe it was the tryptophan from the turkey.
Maybe it was playing four games in a six-day span in different states and the long ride home.
But whatever it was, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team had to shake off a sloppy start before pulling away late to defeat Lees-McRae 92-74 on Saturday inside Freedom Hall for the program’s 1,400th win.
“It felt like today watching my guys do cardio at a health club and they had broken their rhythm,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We usually play two games a week and we just finished playing our fourth game in six days and traveled on Thanksgiving.”
After trailing by five at 48-43 with 15:23 to play, the Bucs (5-2) outscored the Bobcats 49-26 down the stretch.
Reserve Charlie Weber scoring each of his career-high 14 points after halftime helped propel ETSU to its 68th consecutive win over a non-Division I opponent, a streak that dates back to 1988. Weber also finished with a career-best 10 rebounds.
“Charlie Weber is a high-major talent and his upside is between the ears,” Oliver said. “He’s getting better and now he’s kind of figuring things out. He’s a tough dude and I’ve been on his case since June. He just smiles and performs.”
SCORING LEADERS
David Sloan led the Bucs with 15 points, netting double-figures in his 11th consecutive game dating back to last season.
Jordan King scored 14 for the Bucs and dished out five assists.
“Jaden Seymour was elite off the bench in our diamond press,” Oliver said. “Most guys run up on the ball and get blown by. He corrals it and takes his time.
“I thought he inspired a 4½ or 5-minute stretch where we out-scored them like 17 or 19-2. To me, that’s what changed the game.”
Justin Nichelson led the Bobcats (3-1) with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting and making two shots from deep.
London England (14), Jaylin Stewart (12) and Sidney Dollar (10) also netted double-digits for the Banner Elk squad.
“Lees-McRae is really good. They’ll win a lot of games at their level and probably have a chance to win a championship at their level,” Oliver said. “I would think that if you asked them, this was their championship.”
CRASHING THE BOARDS
The Bucs out-rebounded their foes 48-40 as Ty Brewer led the way with 12 and Silas Adheke notched 10. Six of Adheke’s boards were offensive and ETSU had 27 second-chance points on the afternoon.
BOBCATS HANG AROUND
Coached by Elizabethton High alum Steve Hardin, Lees-McRae came out on fire in the second half. The Bobcats went on an 8-0 scoring run.
ETSU countered with a big run of its own and retook the lead for good with 12:58 to go — and extended its advantage to 13 with 9:39 left to play.
Brewer and the defense was a big reason why the Bucs were able to weather the storm.
“I had thought about pressing to start the game to get those guys sped up, but my fear was that this being our fourth game in six days, I didn’t want to run out of gas,” Oliver said. “If you press at the start of the game and they absorb it, with 10 (minutes) to go in the game, we’re exhausted and they sneak up on you.
“I ran two plays the entire game because they play this funky little pressure 3-2 zone. I ran the same zone offense the whole game.”
The Bobcats would not go away quietly, cutting the lead to as few as eight with 5:03 left.
“The key today was defense,” Ty Brewer said. “We stayed together as a team whenever things were going against us. When Jaden Seymour came in, he gave great effort in the press and that really was the game changer in the second half.”
FINISH STRONG
After the Bobcats knotted the game up at 31 with 2:38 left in the first half, the Bucs finished on an 8-2 spurt.
The run gave ETSU a 39-33 halftime advantage, but the Bobcats were still hanging around.
King had nine points at the break on 3-for-8 shooting and three made free throws to lead ETSU.
Nichelson had reached double figures with 10 as he was 4-for-6 shooting and had made two shots from deep.
The Bucs were forcing their fair share of turnovers (13) and scoring off them, netting 17.
CHANGE FOR SATURDAY
Since the Bucs football team will be in action on Saturday at Greene Stadium in the FCS playoffs against Kennesaw State, the non-conference game against NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne has been moved to 7:30 p.m.
Oliver’s crew will be back in action on Wednesday with a road to trip down south to UAB. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.