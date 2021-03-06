ASHEVILLE, N.C. — If it had been a boxing match, somebody might have thrown in the towel in the first round.
Luckily for East Tennessee State, it was a 40-minute basketball game and the Bucs know anything can happen in their rivalry with Chattanooga.
ETSU overcame a horrific start and rallied past the short-handed Mocs for a 63-53 victory in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament Saturday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
The Bucs scored just two points over the first eight minutes, missing nine of their first 10 shots and turning the ball over four times. ETSU coach Jason Shay called a timeout with 11:40 left in the first half and his team down 11-2.
“We got off to a rough start, but we just hung in there,” Shay said. “It’s a 40-minute game and you can’t panic at this time of year.”
The fifth-seeded Bucs (13-11) will face top-seeded UNC Greensboro in the semifinals Sunday at 5 p.m. UNCG pulled away from The Citadel in the closing minutes for an 80-72 victory in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Bucs and UNCG split during the regular season, with the Spartans winning in overtime at Freedom Hall in both team’s regular-seasons finales.
Damari Monsanto came back from what appeared to be a severely sprained ankle to lead ETSU with 18 points and 10 rebounds. David Sloan added 17 points and dominated the final minutes with drives to the basket resulting in layups and thwarting Chattanooga’s comeback bid.
Ledarrius Brewer had 11 points and Ty Brewer had 10.
“This is the time of year you try to prepare for,” Shay said. “This is the buildup. The culmination is here in Asheville.”
MISSING IN ACTION
Chattanooga was missing two key players — leading scorer Malachi Smith and starting forward Darius Banks. Their status was announced shortly before the game.
Smith had been coming off the bench and averaging 16.8 points a game.
Their absence left the Mocs’ bench short with only three substitutes dressed.
“I don’t know how to quantify that, but you’ve got two guys that are playing 30-plus minutes per game and they’re doing it for a reason,” said Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris, whose team beat ETSU twice during the regular season. “And then at a moment’s notice, you have to take another direction with what you’re doing.”
HOW DID THAT HAPPEN?
After more than eight minutes, the Bucs were on pace to finish with nine points, yet they managed to climb back into the game and actually led at halftime.
ETSU finally forged the first tie of the game at 21-21 when Ledarrius Brewer made a driving layup. Moments later, Ty Brewer scored for the Bucs’ first lead and somehow they were ahead 23-21 at halftime.
The Bucs made enough shots to raise their shooting percentage to 32% by halftime. The only reason they led was that the Mocs were shooting worse, at 29%.
Chattanooga’s go-to guy, David Jean-Baptiste, was scoreless in the first half.
TURNING POINT
Monsanto made a crazy scoop layup with his left hand and then swished a 3-pointer, giving ETSU a 37-27 lead with 14 minutes left. It was the first double-digit lead for either team. The baskets capped a 10-0 run for the Bucs.
Monsanto’s run gave the Bucs the lead for good. Chattanooga climbed within two points, but never caught ETSU the rest of the way.
Monsanto, the SoCon’s freshman of the year, was injured early. He rolled his left ankle and needed help getting off the court.
He returned eight minutes later and was nearly hurt again. He was undercut after getting a rebound in a scrum and his leg buckled. He shook it off and remained in the game.
“He’s a dog,” Sloan said. “He works hard every day. He does the things we need. I saw it happen. I didn’t think he was going to come back, but it was good to have him back, most definitely.”
IN THE ZONE
The Bucs surprised Chattanooga by going to a 1-3-1 zone often and it ended up holding the Mocs to a 32% shooting day. Jean-Baptiste finished 3 of 14 from the field and scored eight points.
“We had a week to prepare and we were able to put in zone,” Shay said. “And that maybe threw them off a little bit. Just having that uncertainty and not being prepared for that helped us.”
BALL SECURITY?
Ledarrius Brewer, the Bucs’ first-team all-conference selection, committed seven turnovers, many of them coming when he simply threw the ball away.
“That was a little concerning,” Shay said. “They attacked him and he mishandled the ball a couple times and I think he was just a little nonchalant on a few of those passes. At this time of year, you’ve got to be able to play on two feet. You have to play through a little contact. We can’t have the turnovers moving forward, especially against Greensboro.”
MOCS LEADERS
Chattanooga, which finished the season 18-8, was led by former walk-on Jamaal Walker’s 16 points. Stefan Kenic added 11. A.J. Caldwell, who beat the Bucs with a last-second 3-pointer in Johnson City, finished with three points, going 1 for 5 from the field.