CULLOWHEE, N.C. — The heroics came late for East Tennessee State and the Bucs opened the Southern Conference baseball season with a win.
Tommy Barth broke a tie with a run-scoring single in the top of the ninth inning, and ETSU went on to beat Western Carolina 5-3 Friday on a blustery evening at Hennon Stadium.
With the game tied 3-3, Logen Sutton led off the ninth with a single and moved to second on Ashton King’s first sacrifice bunt of the year. Barth followed with a ground single up the middle to score Sutton. He advanced to second base on the throw to the plate and to third when the ball sailed over the catcher’s head for an error.
Bryce Hodge came through with an RBI single to make it 5-3.
Matt Bollenbacher (4-0) earned the win in relief after working four scoreless innings, holding the Catamounts (14-16) to two hits. He struck out seven batters.
ETSU, which improved to 18-8 overall, out-hit Western Carolina 11-5. The Catamounts committed five errors. Barth, Hodge, Cam Norgren and David Beam each had two hits for the Bucs.
Zach Ketterman’s solo home run in the fifth inning pulled the Catamounts back into a 3-3 tie.
The Bucs led 3-2 after four innings, getting two runs on a single from Noah Webb in the third and an RBI groundout from Sutton in the fourth. Western Carolina had grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning, scoring on an RBI groundout and a wild pitch.
The two teams are scheduled to play again Saturday at 3 p.m. The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.