The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away and that usually signifies the end of the football season.
However, in this day and age of constant change in the world of sports, East Tennessee State is just getting started.
The Bucs put on the pads for the first time Wednesday at Greene Stadium as preseason practice began to ramp up. It’s all in preparation of the new “spring” season that was made necessary when the Southern Conference suspended fall sports last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
SoCon teams are playing eight games, all against conference opponents.
“I think we’ve got a bunch of guys that are very eager to play football,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said during the SoCon’s virtual media day.
The Bucs open the new, shortened season Feb. 20 when Samford visits Greene Stadium. ETSU hasn’t announced its plans for attendance at football games. For basketball games, the crowds have been limited to 10% of Freedom Hall’s capacity.
The Bucs haven’t played since their loss at Vanderbilt to end the 2019 season. By the time they kick it off against Samford, it will have been 472 days between games for the program.
Sanders has a little more than three weeks to answer some questions. Most importantly, he has to pick a quarterback and fill holes left on the offensive and defensive lines by graduation.
“We’re really, really, really young,” Sanders said. “Even a few of our juniors and seniors are newcomers to us. We got a couple of junior college guys. We got a couple of transfers, but I think we only have like 14 or 15 upperclassmen. Everybody else is freshmen, redshirt freshmen or sophomores.”
Sanders says it’s a great scenario for his players, who love nothing better than playing games. The original 2021 season is expected to go on as scheduled in the fall.
“I think you’re excited about playing in games in the spring and excited about turning around and playing 11 games in the fall,” Sanders said. “That’s going to be a lot of football. That is a dream come true for football player. You get a chance to play 19 games. It doesn’t get much better than that.”
ON THE FIELD
Quarterback Cade Larkins, the former David Crockett High School star, was wearing the red shirt that injured players wear during Wednesday’s practice. There was no word on any possible injury.
The wide receiver position is missing a familiar face. Keith Coffee, who scored a touchdown in the Bucs’ game at Bristol Motor Speedway back in 2016, has entered the transfer portal.