East Tennessee State’s football players hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday, and new coach George Quarles was pleased with what he saw.
“I thought overall the effort was good,” Quarles said after a two-hour morning workout. “I thought offensively we threw it and caught it pretty well. It’s hard to tell run-game wise because you’re not in pads. Defensively, it is what it is on these ‘helmet’ days. But I thought overall, a really good first day.”
The Bucs worked out with no pads, just helmets. NCAA regulations require two practices in helmets, three in shells (shorts, shoulder pads and helmets) before they can go in full pads.
The first full-contact practice should happen Tuesday.
“The way it is, you only have nine padded practices in the preseason, that’s it,” Quarles said. “Times have changed. Coach (Billy) Taylor and I were talking yesterday that 20 years ago you weren’t worried about it. You maybe did two practices in helmets and the rest of the time it was full. And you went two-a-days, three-a-days.
“When you get chances to get out there and tackle and block, we have to take advantage of it.”
When asked what he was hoping to get out of the first few days of practice, Quarles said it always starts with the quarterback, where Tyler Riddell has taken a major step toward retaining his starting job. Every position was up for competition when Quarles came in to replace the retired Randy Sanders.
“You would think it’s going to be Tyler,” Quarles said. “But he needs to go out and earn it this preseason. We’ve got a few other spots you try to make sure that you’ve got depth, probably in the secondary a little bit, and just try to stay as healthy as you can and get your work done.”
The Bucs’ roster has only seven seniors, but Quarles says the team has plenty of veteran leaders.
“We don’t have a lot of seniors, but we’ve got guys, because of COVID years or red-shirts, they might be a sophomore but they’ve been here four years,” Quarles said. “And those guys know how to lead. They know kind of what’s expected. They have to bring everybody else along with them.”
The Bucs, who won the Southern Conference championship last year, open the season Sept. 1 with a Thursday night home game against Mars Hill.
SAYLORS ON WATCH LIST
ETSU running back Jacob Saylors is on the watch list for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the NCAA’s Football Chasmpionship Subdivision.
Saylors, who comes into the season fourth on ETSU’s career rushing list and holds the single-game school record of 266 yards, was recently chosen as the Southern Conference’s offensive preseason player of the year.
