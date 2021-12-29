Coming off its biggest win under first-year coach Desmond Oliver, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team will begin its Southern Conference season Thursday night at Chattanooga.
The Bucs (8-5), who won 86-84 at Georgia in their last outing, will face the Mocs (10-3), the preseason conference favorites in the coaches and media polls, at 7 p.m. Thursday at McKenzie Arena. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
Chattanooga returns four starters from last season’s team including preseason all-conference selections Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste. Smith, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, leads the team in points (20.4), rebounds (6.5) and assists (3.7) per game.
Jean-Baptiste, a 6-1 graduate guard, is second on the team at 14.5 points per game. Silvio De Sousa, a 6-9 graduate forward who previously played at Kansas, is averaging 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
“Chattanooga is a good team, but we’ve played good teams like Murray State, UAB, Missouri State, Kent State and Morehead State,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We’ve beaten three teams ranked in the top 100 in the NET so far. Clearly, we’ve shown we have the ability to beat anybody. Georgia isn’t having a great year, but if any SoCon team don’t go there and play well, you’ll get beat.”
A.J. Caldwell scored 11 points in the Mocs’ last game, a 77-65 win over Middle Tennessee State. The starting lineup is rounded out by Darius Banks, a 3-year starter at James Madison who transferred to Chattanooga in 2020.
ETSU CHANGING LINEUPS
East Tennessee State has been forced to adjust with center Silas Adheke leaving the team and Charlie Weber, who took over the starting spot, suffering an ankle injury before the Georgia game. With them out, Jaden Seymour got his first start of the season against the Bulldogs.
The play of four guards — David Sloan, Jordan King, Ledarrius Brewer and Mohab Yasser — has been the biggest key to the Bucs’ success so far. Sloan knows how important the matchup of the guards are.
“This is a big game for us. It’s a top-three matchup in the league,” Sloan said. “It’s going to come out to who wants it more. A lot of it comes down to the guards, but they got some big men who battle down low. They’re really talented, but if we come to fight, I think we can come out victorious.”
Brewer leads the team at 12.5 points per game, followed by King at 12.2 points and Sloan at 11.8 points and a team-best 4.5 assists per game. King talked about the respect he has for the Mocs. Although any win over a Power 5 school is big for the program, Brewer feels this game is bigger in some ways.
“Chattanooga was picked No. 1 in our conference, but we’re ready to take on that challenge,” Brewer said. “Their guard play is good with Smith and Jean-Baptiste, but Jordan (King) and David Sloan have been helping carry us to some wins. I feel our guards will step up to the challenge.”
Yasser has seen his role increased. He’s averaging over 19 minutes per game, coming up with key scores before halftime in the wins over Morehead State and Georgia.
Ty Brewer, playing at forward, is averaging 9.7 points and a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per game. He knows the posts in the transformed lineup have to find a way to contain the big-bodied, 260-pound DeSousa inside.
“It’s the next man up. We’re a defensive-minded team so we just have to take them out of what they like to do,” Ty Brewer said. “They like to go in to DeSousa, so we have to keep him out of his sweet spot. We feel if we force it out and they can’t get as many points in the paint, we will be good.”
COMMON OPPONENTS AND SERIES
Chattanooga has two wins over UNC-Asheville, which defeated ETSU 79-64 on December 18. Conversely, the Bucs beat Murray State at the Naples Invitational in November. Murray State defeated the Mocs 87-76 on Dec. 18 despite a career-high 36 points from Smith.
The Mocs lead the all-time series 49-45 including a pair of two-point wins last season. The Bucs avenged those with a 65-53 victory in the Southern Conference tournament quarterfinals.