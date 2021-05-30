The East Tennessee State golf team’s season ended Sunday as the Bucs missed the 54-hole cut at the NCAA Championship.
ETSU shot 22 over par in the third round and finished in 28th place in the 30-team field at 53 over. The top 15 teams advanced to Monday’s fourth round, and it took a team total of 31 over or better to make the cut. Georgia Tech and TCU tied for 15th at 32 over and will have a playoff for the last spot Monday morning.
Archie Davies and Jack Rhea both shot 74 for the Bucs, while Trevor Hulbert and Remi Chartier both shot 77 and Shiso Go added a 79. Rhea finished tied for 58th at eight over par. He was the only ETSU player inside the top 100.
The tournament is being held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The top eight teams after Monday’s round will advance to match play to determine the national champion.
Eleven-time national champion Oklahoma State stayed out front with its second consecutive round of six under par. At 12 under par, the Cowboys are the only team below par and 13 strokes better than second-place Oklahoma.
Tennessee was in a group of three teams to miss the playoff by one stroke at 33 over par.
Clemson, with Kingsport’s William Nottingham in the lineup, is 16 over par and in 10th. Nottingham shot 75 on Sunday.
In the individual competition, Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin shot 69 and was nine under through 54 holes. He held a two-shot lead over Clemson’s Turk Pettit. The individual champion will be determined Monday.