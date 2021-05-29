The East Tennessee State golf team made up some ground in the NCAA Championship on Saturday, but the Bucs will have more work to do.
With Jack Rhea leading the way with an even-par 70, ETSU shot 11 over par in the second round, leaving the team in 25th place.
The top 15 teams after Sunday’s third round qualify for the final round of stroke play, and the Bucs’ 31-over-par total through 36 holes has them needing to make up 11 strokes and pass nine teams to get into the top 15. They moved up three spots on Saturday.
The tournament is being held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. ETSU earned its spot in the national tournament by winning one of six NCAA regionals.
Shiso Go shot 72 for ETSU, while Archie Davies had a 74 and Remi Chartier had a 75. Trevor Hulbert’s 78 didn’t count in the Bucs’ team total.
The top eight teams after 72 holes will advance to match play to determine the national champion.
Eleven-time national champion Oklahoma State moved into the lead with a round of six under par. That left the Cowboys six under for the tournament, five strokes up on Oklahoma. They were the only two teams under par.
In the individual competition, Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin shot 65 and was eight under through 36 holes. He held a three-shot lead going into the third round. The individual champion will be crowned after two more days of stroke play.
First-round leader Texas Tech, which shot four under par on Friday, was 24 over on Saturday.