Even though it’s been a while since Chattanooga has beaten East Tennessee State on the basketball court, the Bucs and Mocs still boast one of the best rivalries in the Southern Conference.
The teams will meet Saturday at Freedom Hall for the latest edition of the rivalry. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. The game is being televised by ABC Tri-Cities.
“It’s a big game,” ETSU’s Ledarrius Brewer said as he prepared for his first experience in the series as a player. “We’re going to be prepared for it. It’s a big rivalry so we have no time to be playing around.”
Brewer sat out last year and watched as the Bucs swept the Mocs, which has become a theme in recent years. ETSU has won the last 10 games between the two schools. Chattanooga’s last win in the series was a big one, though, the 2016 SoCon tournament championship game in Steve Forbes’ first season with the Bucs.
“It’s an in-state rivalry and there’s a lot of history there,” ETSU head coach Jason Shay said. “We’ve got similar title appearances and title wins. It’s always a big game. I’ve been a part of some rivalries in the past that are important to the fan base and I know how important this game is.”
The Bucs are coming off a 70-64 victory over Mercer. ETSU is 7-2, half a game behind league leader UNC Greensboro, and 11-6 overall.
The Mocs come in 13-5 overall, 4-5 in the SoCon. They opened the season with nine consecutive non-conference wins before beginning conference play. They beat Western Carolina 74-67 in their last outing.
“We’ve got to continue to hold serve at home,” Shay said. “That’s important if we’re going to stay in this race and stay near the top.”
Chattanooga still leads the overall series 47-44.
BUCS BY THE NUMBERS
Brewer continues to lead ETSU in scoring at 15.9 points per game. He’s shooting 47% from the field.
Damari Monsanto has been on a tear for the Bucs, matching his career high of 24 points in each of his last two games while raising his season averaged to 12.8. He’s also ETSU’s leading rebounder at 7.7 per game. David Sloan is averaging 10.4 and has more than twice as many assists as any other ETSU player.
SCOUTING THE MOCS
Senior guard David Jean-Baptiste is the Mocs’ leading scorer at 17.7 points per game, although he missed several games earlier in the season when he entered the transfer portal. He decided to return and coach Lamont Paris and the team took him back.
Malachi Smith averages 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds, while Stefan Kenic averages 12.3 points.
ON THE HORIZON
The Bucs will play at The Citadel on Wednesday before returning home the following Saturday for a rematch with Wofford.