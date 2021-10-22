The East Tennessee State University football team will be looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season when the No. 14 Bucs head to Furman for Saturday’s 2 p.m. game.
Coach Randy Sanders, whose Bucs are 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the Southern Conference, is expecting another fierce battle. It’s a key contest in the league championship race with the homestanding Paladins (4-2, 2-1) aiming to protect the home turf.
“No question that games in this league are razor thin. Even The Citadel game was really tight until midway through the third quarter,” Sanders said. “The difference between winning and losing typically hinges on one or two plays. You never know when those plays are going to happen.
“I don’t think anybody in this league is that much better than anyone else and I don’t think anyone in this league is that much worse than anybody else. Even the teams at the bottom of the standings are pretty good-looking football teams.”
ETSU has looked good most of the season, outscoring its opponents by a 36-19 average and outgaining them by more than 100 yards per game. The Bucs pose problems for the Paladins with the 1-2 punch of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors at running back.
Holmes leads the team with 814 yards for an average of 116.3 yards per game. Saylors has 522 yards and is coming off his highest total of the season — 123 on 13 carries against Chattanooga.
Quarterback Tyler Riddell had a rough outing against the Mocs, but still managed to complete 17 of 29 passes for 182 yards. For the season, he’s 110-for-174 passing for 1,487 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
His receivers certainly have confidence in him. Will Huzzie has 35 catches for 535 yards, followed by Malik Murray with 19 for 205 and tight end Nate Adkins with 17 for 186.
Free safety Hugh Ryan is the Paladins’ defensive leader with 31 tackles, while cornerback Travis Blackshear has 25 tackles and four interceptions.
DEFENSIVE CHALLENGE
Furman offers a pair of different challenges for the ETSU defense, using both Hamp Sisson and Jace Wilson at quarterback. Sisson has 785 passing yards and four touchdowns, but has thrown five interceptions. More of a dual-threat guy, Wilson is as likely to beat you with his legs as his arm.
Using a rushing attack in last Saturday’s 24-14 win over The Citadel, Sisson and Wilson combined for only 15 passes — the highlight being a 58-yard touchdown to tight end Ryan Miller. ETSU linebacker Donovan Manuel, the team’s leading tackler, said the Bucs have to be prepared for both quarterbacks’ strengths.
“In the spring, Samford had two quarterbacks we had to prepare for and we didn’t know which one was going to start,” Manuel said. “You have to go off their tendencies. Look at each quarterback and plan for them. I know with them, they like to establish the run, so quarterback play won’t likely be a big issue.”
Devin Wynn leads that ground attack with 86 rushes for 448 yards. Dominic Roberto is a nice supplement with 29 carries for 192 yards, an average of 6.5 yards per rush. When the Paladins do throw, they like to target Miller as the All-American tight end leads the team with 21 catches for 366 yards.
Joshua Harris is the second-leading receiver, followed by Wynn out of the backfield. Former Maryville High School coach George Quarles is the Paladins’ offensive coordinator, and Sanders believes they will have some looks quite familiar to the ETSU defense.
“Coach Quarles does a nice job of trying to utilize the weapons they have,” Sanders said. “They don’t change the personnel groupings on the field very much. They always seem to have two wide receivers, a tight end and two running backs.
“They will split the tight end out, the running backs out to create different looks. If you do that, you have to utilize your tight end and running backs a lot. It shouldn’t be that unusual to our defense because they see it every day in practice.”