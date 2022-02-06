East Tennessee State is looking to stop the skid against Furman.
The Bucs (12-13, 4-8) host the Paladins (17-8, 9-3) in a Southern Conference matchup Monday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall Civic Center in a game to be broadcast on ESPNU.
It’s the second time in three days the Bucs have been featured on national television, coming off a 62-60 loss Saturday in a CBS Sports Network game at Wofford. It was the fifth straight loss for the Bucs, the most since a nine-game skid during the 2012-13 season and the first time they’ve lost five straight regular-season conference games since the 2004-05 season.
They have a tough task ahead to keep the streak from reaching a half dozen. In a game at Furman on Jan. 12, the Bucs led 66-65 with 5:39 to go before the experienced Paladins went on a late run to take a 78-69 victory.
For ETSU coach Desmond Oliver, his team isn’t that far off. Their five straight losses have been by a combined 15 points.
“Losing is not fun and it can make you feel miserable,” Oliver said. “But, I’m confident. Even though we’ve been a bit depleted as a team physically with our bodies, they ain’t quitting. I’m going to keep saying it until we’re done, I think there is lightning in a bottle and we just have to get that next win where we can rejoice in the locker room.”
Furman has won eight of its last 10 games, but is coming off its own disappointing loss. The Paladins fell 58-56 to UNC Greensboro on Saturday when Marcus Foster missed a game-tying shot right before the buzzer.
Alex Hunter hit a pair of 3-point goals in the game to become Furman’s all-time career leader with 289 treys. Back in January, it was a 23-point effort by fellow guard Conley Garrison that spurred the Paladins to the win over ETSU.
With more good guard play, 6-3 senior Mike Bothwell is Furman’s leading scorer at 15.4 points per game. Jalen Slawson, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, is averaging 15 points per game.
Still, it’s the post where ETSU has the toughest matchup problems. With the departures of Silas Adheke and Vonnie Patterson earlier this season, the Bucs are relying heavily on freshmen Jaden Seymour and Mohab Yasser. The duo logged a combined 53 minutes in the loss to Wofford.
“It’s tough playing freshmen in a grown-man league. There aren’t many teams playing freshmen like we are,” Oliver said. “Mohab is playing 30 minutes. Those are minutes when you are a junior on a winning team. The good thing is they’re getting experience. We are who we are and we have to get better.”
Jordan King, a 6-foot sophomore guard, is leading ETSU with 17 points per game. He has been on fire lately, the leading scorer in each of the last four games, including a 32-point effort at Western Carolina.
Ledarrius Brewer continues his solid play at 15.8 points per game. David Sloan at 13.6 points and Ty Brewer at 11.2 points are next. Sloan is coming off a disappointing outing against Wofford. He had a team-best six assists, but went 1 for 5 from the field, including a costly miss with seven seconds left.
They will need a combined effort to take down a talented Furman team. Still, Oliver feels confident about Monday’s game.
“I’m confident every time we play, that we will have a chance to come down to these (final) moments,” Oliver said. “For us, can we find a way no matter how tired we are? We’ve got to go finish it.”