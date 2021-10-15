In a football season that keeps on giving, East Tennessee State is going for another first. And it will be against its biggest rival.
The 10th-ranked Bucs play at Chattanooga on Saturday in a Southern Conference game and a win would give them the best start in school history.
ETSU comes in 6-0, 3-0 in the SoCon, and is bidding to open a season 7-0 for the first time ever. This is the third 6-0 team. The 1936 team opened 6-0 before finishing 6-2. In 1969, the Bucs took a 6-0 record into a game against Murray State and tied. It was the only blemish on their record that year.
“No question, this probably means more to the fans, probably means more to some of the alumni, but most of these guys are like me — you fight and claw to win every game,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “It seems like every week we play there’s some reason to accomplish something. We beat Wofford for the first time (since the program was brought back). That was the first time we beat Citadel here. We haven’t beat Chattanooga in Chattanooga. So let’s go try and do that.”
The Mocs were picked to win the SoCon in preseason polls. They come in 2-3 overall, 1-1 in the conference. They lost to VMI in overtime last weekend.
“They are playing really good defense, running the football and playing the kicking game well,” Sanders said. “It’s going to be fun Saturday. It’s going to be a big challenge. It’s going to be a good, physical, hard-fought SoCon game. I expect it to be a 60-minute football game. I’ll be shocked if it’s more than a one-score game, one way or another. They are a good football team. It’s easy to see, once you watch the tape, why they were picked preseason favorites.”
AMONG THE SOCON
ETSU is averaging 39.3 points a game, second in the SoCon. They lead the league in fewest points allowed at 18.8. It all adds up to the second-longest winning streak in the FCS (six games).
Individually, Quay Holmes continues to lead the conference — and the country — with 749 rushing yards. His 10 total touchdowns are tied for the conference lead. Holmes is ninth in SoCon history in all-purpose yards with 5,393 in his career.
Quarterback Tyler Riddell is second in the SoCon in passing efficiency. Linebacker Jalen Porter leads the league with five sacks and eight tackles for loss. Kicker Tyler Keltner is the leading scorer at 10.3 points per game.
FORD TOUGH
Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford is averaging 98.8 rushing yards per game. The Bucs became familiar with Ford two seasons ago when he was a freshman and rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 16-13 Chattanooga win.
Backup Tyrell Price is averaging 78 yards per game.
Quarterback Cole Copeland has thrown three touchdown passes and been intercepted while throwing for 176 yards per game.
THE RAIL
The two teams will be competing for the Rail Rivalry trophy that was introduced in 2018 with the Bucs claiming the award. The trophy stands as a symbol of the heritage of both cities’ history in the railroad industry.
The trophy is made from a tie from the railroad that once connected Johnson City and Chattanooga and weighs 108 pounds, which represents the halfway point of the 216 miles that separate the two cities. The Mocs currently hold the trophy from the 2019
Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Finley Stadium.