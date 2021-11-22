NAPLES, Fla. — Ledarrius Brewer scored 17 points and Charlie Weber added 13 as East Tennessee State opened the Naples Invitational with a 66-58 victory over previously undefeated Murray State on Monday night.
The Bucs (2-2) advanced to Tuesday’s 8 p.m. semifinal, where they will face the winner of Missouri State and Long Beach State, which were playing later Monday.
“I’m proud of my guys,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We’re still a ways away from being the team we’re going to be, but I’m really excited for the guys to win a game. That was a hell of a win.”
Weber, who had a coming-out game in ETSU’s last outing against USC Upstate, went 6 for 7 from the field while setting his career high for scoring.
“Charlie Weber’s getting better every day,” Oliver said. “I was down on Charlie a week ago. Now I’m his biggest fan.”
Brewer was 7 for 12 from the field. David Sloan added 11 points for the Bucs.
After ETSU was ahead 32-29 at halftime, the Bucs went on an 8-0 run and pulled ahead 51-35 on freshman Mohab Yasser’s 3-pointer. Ty Weber and Brewer had back-to-back dunks to keep the ETSU momentum going.
Murray State (3-1) battled back. Down the stretch the racers outscored ETSU 8-0 to pull within four points with less than two minutes remaining.
Jordan King stopped the bleeding with a jump shot and then Sloan’s 3-pointer with 1:11 put ETSU up 64-57 and iced the victory.
KJ Williams led Murray State with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Tevin Brown had 12 points, 11 under his average, and missed all six of his 3-point tries.
Murray State was 1 for 16 from 3-point range and was held 30 points below its season scoring average.
ETSU, which shot 46% and went 7 for 22 on 3-pointers, was out-rebounded 38-33 and gave up 15 offensive boards.
Yasser finished with eight points in eight minutes for the Bucs.
Other first-round games had Kent State beating James Madison 74-69 and George Washington topping Wright State 74-63.