Ashton King won’t have to leave town for his summer plans.
King, the shortstop on the East Tennessee State baseball team, will spend the summer playing in the new Appalachian League. Team rosters haven’t been released yet, but King is expected to play for the Johnson City Doughboys.
The Appalachian League is being rebranded this summer as a college wooden bat league. Teams will be comprised mostly of freshmen and sophomores.
“It’s really exciting to get to play in that league and to stay in Johnson City and play more baseball,” King said Monday. “It’s going to be a fun league. It’s supposed to be very competitive so it should be a lot of fun.
“I expect it to be a good summer and hopefully I can get better. I’m looking forward to getting to play against some good competition.”
The new league is being run by USA Baseball and MLB. It’s part of the Prospect Development Pipeline, a program begun to evaluate and showcase talent in preparation for the MLB draft.
“The fact that it’s being run by MLB is really cool,” King said. “It gives you an opportunity to get looked at by a lot of professional guys.”
King, a Knoxville native, is playing his first full season of college baseball. He began his college career last year but the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic after ETSU had played 10 games. He’s officially a red-shirt freshman.
“It let me get my feet in the water with college baseball and helped me with knowing what to expect,” he said.
King has started all 39 of ETSU’s games this year and is hitting .291 with four home runs and 29 RBIs.
“I think it’s going pretty well,” he said. “You can always be doing better. So far just trying to stay consistent throughout the whole year is what I’ve been trying to do.”
Before he starts playing for the Doughboys, King has a season to finish with ETSU. The Bucs are 9-11 in the Southern Conference, which leaves them in second place in the league’s Blue Division.
The SoCon tournament has undergone a format change for this season. Only four teams will participate in the event, scheduled for May 27-29 at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina. The winner of each division plus the next two teams with the best winning percentage regardless of division will make up the field.
As the league stands now, ETSU would be the first team out of the field. The Bucs have nine conference games remaining.
“We have to play good baseball here at the end season and see what happens,” King said.