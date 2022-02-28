It’s been 17 years since East Tennessee State has had to play a game just to make the Southern Conference basketball tournament quarterfinals, but that fact in itself shouldn’t be terribly concerning.
Each of the last two seasons, a team taking part in the play-in round has made the championship game. Last year, it was seventh-seeded Mercer, which fell to UNC Greensboro in the final. The year before, No. 7 Wofford lost to ETSU.
History isn’t the Bucs’ biggest opponent when the tournament opens on Friday. ETSU, seeded eighth after a frustrating season full of close losses, injuries and roster defections, takes on The Citadel. The two teams split during the regular season, making the opener a 50-50 game.
In fact, most matchups the Bucs will face in the tournament could be coin-flip type of games.
They’ve played close games against every team in the league. After opening the SoCon season with a 30-point blowout loss to eventual regular-season champion Chattanooga, ETSU’s last 10 SoCon losses have all come by single digits.
It sounds crazy to think a program that usually shines this time of the year is simply heading to Asheville hoping to compete. But this team could make an unlikely run or it could be done by 7 o’clock on Friday night, before the meat of the tournament even begins. That’s the way this season has gone. You never know what you’re going to get when they step onto the court
Down the stretch of the season, first-year coach Desmond Oliver used a six-player rotation. That doesn’t bode well for a team that will have to win four games in four days to achieve its goal. The intensity of the tournament games is nothing like the regular season and the short bench will undoubtedly take a toll.
Silas Adheke, the Bucs’ only experienced center, left the team early in the season. Forward Vonnie Patterson also quit later. ETSU coach Desmond Oliver announced Monday on his radio show that forward Charlie Weber is done for the season with a concussion and Kordell Charles won’t return from an ankle injury.
“Who knew what happened would happen,” Oliver said. “And then the injuries, the concussion. I had no idea that my 10-man and really deep roster would turn as skinny as it has of late.
“We’re going to play the same six guys we have.”
Should the Bucs get past The Citadel, a team it beat two weeks ago, top-seeded Chattanooga awaits. ETSU fell behind the Mocs by 20 early in the second half in the second meeting only to storm back and make a game of it down the stretch. The Bucs will need that kind of effort for 40 minutes.
It will be interesting to see if they have enough gas left in the tank after playing the night before.
The Bucs have the knowledge that they won three games in three days to win the Naples Invitational early in the season. During that weekend, they beat Murray State, a team that is now 28-2.
“I said to the guys many times this year, no one in the SoCon has done what we’re required to go do this weekend, and that’s play three four games on a neutral court and walk off with the hardware,” Oliver said. “We’ve shown we can, although our roster was different. But our big four still remains.”