SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The golf course won on the first day of the NCAA Championship and East Tennessee State found itself back in the pack but still in contention.
No team broke par as the Grayhawk Golf Club proved difficult Friday. ETSU went out in the morning wave and struggled coming in, firing a team score of 17 over par and a tie for 19th place in the 30-team field.
The top 15 teams after three rounds make the cut for the final round of stroke play, so the Bucs have time to make up the necessary ground if they right the ship. They’re three shots out of 15th heading into the second round.
The top eight teams after 72 holes qualify for match play, which will determine the national champion.
Vanderbilt held the lead after the first round at 2 over par. Auburn and Oregon were tied for second at 5 over.
No. 1 Oklahoma shot 7 over and No. 2 Oklahoma State was 9 over. Defending national champion Pepperdine was 14 over.
The third hole, a 475-yard par-four, was the site of much of the damage for ETSU, ranked 30th nationally and seeded 22nd in the tournament. It was the 12th hole of the day for the Bucs, who started on the back nine.
Southern Conference champion Remi Chartier made a triple-bogey 7 on the hole on his way to a 79. Ben Carberry also tripled the hole. In addition to those two triple-bogeys, ETSU players carded five double-bogeys on other holes, including two by expected All-American Archie Davies.
Mats Ege posted the Bucs’ lowest round, a 2-over-par 72. Davies, Algot Kleen and Carberry all shot 75.
Harry Hiller of Kansas and Brendan Valdez of Auburn both shot 2-under-par 68 to stand atop the leaderboard after the first round. Only seven of the field’s 156 players broke par.
This is the second year in a row that the tournament is being held at Grayhawk. Last year’s first-round scoring average was 72.98. It was 74.43 on Friday.
The Bucs are scheduled to go out in the afternoon for Saturday’s second round. They are grouped with Ohio State and South Florida.