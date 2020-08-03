Final part of a series on East Tennessee State’s new assistant basketball coaches
Greg Heiar was on the other bench when East Tennessee State’s basketball team picked up its biggest victory of the season last year at LSU.
Now, Heiar is a member of the Bucs’ coaching staff so he can admit how he felt about ETSU at the time.
“I was happy for Coach Forbes and Coach Shay,” Heiar said. “They came in with a great game plan. Their kids played extremely hard and executed their plan and came out of there with a victory. It was a big win for for the program and for Coach Forbes and the whole staff. You’ve got to give them credit for how they had them prepared to come in and play the game.”
Heiar (pronounced hire) has more than 20 years of coaching experience and spent the past three years working on Will Wade’s staff at LSU. He also worked with former ETSU coach Steve Forbes at Wichita State and spent some time at Southern Miss.
He was hired by Shay, ETSU’s new head coach, to complete his staff.
“I’ve known Coach Forbes forever and I’ve known Coach Shay for a long time,” he said.
Heiar says helping rebuild a team that is coming off a 30-4 season will be a challenge, but it sure beats the other kind of challenge. He’s been through that, too, at LSU.
“That challenge was they lost the last 15 games in a row in SEC play before we took over,” he said.
That one worked out pretty well. LSU was in the Sweet 16 within two years.
Now he’s at ETSU trying to keep the Bucs near the top of the Southern Conference, a place where the fans had become accustomed to under Forbes.
“This challenge is you’re taking over a program that won 30 games last year and was rolling,” Heiar said. “Probably the best season in school history, so that’s another challenge, but I’ve always embraced challenges.”
When Heiar got a chance to speak to the team after the third practice, he told the players they’re in good hands with Shay running the program.
“I told them that I’ve worked for two national coaches of the years in Gregg Marshall and Larry Eustachy and coach Shay is as good or better than both of them,” he said. “He’s arguably on their level and you need to listen to what he’s saying because he really knows what he’s talking about.”
With so many new faces — that will be a theme for this team until well after the season starts — Heiar says the coaching staff’s first order of business was to learn to work with each other. So far, that has been the easy part.
“Coach Shay did an unbelievable job hiring his staff,” he said. “We all get along. We laugh. We joke. When it’s business time, we know it’s business time. Everybody kind of brings a little bit different strengths and weaknesses.
“Our staff synergy is unbelievable, and hopefully we’re going to inject that vibe into our team in a short period of time.”
Hearing Heiar talk, the Bucs’ guards are about to get some serious coaching. That’s his specialty.
“I’ve always kind of been known as a player development guy and I take a lot of pride in development,” Heiar said. “I’ve always been a specialist with guards, so we’re going to take a great deal of pride in making these guards the best guards in the Southern Conference.
“That’s both offensively and defensively — and efficient players. They’ll hear me 100 times say the goal is to be a 50-40-80 guy. It’s not about how many shots you take. It’s about how efficient you are as a player, because that’s going to determine what type of winner you are.”
Heiar says he likes to play golf and his mom and dad have run a restaurant in Iowa for 44 years.
“I’ve been around people my whole life … and that’s the vibe of Johnson City and the Tri-Cities,” he said. “They’re great people. Every time you meet someone, they’re great people. Any time you’re around great people, it makes the experience that much more enjoyable.”