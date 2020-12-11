It’s been more than two weeks since the East Tennessee State basketball team last played a game, and the Bucs are hoping to shake off the rust with a tough opponent coming to town.
UAB visits an empty Freedom Hall on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tipoff. It’s the Bucs’ home opener after they started the season by winning one out of three games in a Thanksgiving tournament in Florida.
First-year ETSU head coach Jason Shay, whose team has had a couple of games postponed because of COVID-19 concerns and spent time in quarantine during the preseason, is hoping the layoff doesn’t negatively affect the Bucs.
“With any team sport, it’s about rhythm,” Shay said. “It really, really affects your rhythm offensively in just getting to know one another and understanding where people are going to be on the floor. You know, quarterbacks have to be in rhythm with their wide receivers and it’s the same thing in basketball.”
Fans won’t be allowed at the game after ETSU announced strict attendance measures earlier this week.
LOOKING FOR IMPROVEMENT
The Bucs improved in each of their three games in Florida, but Shay knows they’ll have to do two things better to have a chance. They’re turning the ball over way too much — an average of 19 times a game — and they’re only shooting 35% from the field, including 22% on 3-pointers.
“When the defense is back, you can’t just put your head down and drive and go in there,” Shay said. “We can’t take the first available shot. That’s not helping our percentage.
“I’ve told the team ‘Your way is not working. This is my sixth year here now and we didn’t shoot anything less than 46.1%. So we need to take better shots or you’re going to come out.’ And then we have never averaged more than 14.8 turnovers a game. So a combination of bad shot selection and turning the ball over have been our nemesis. We’ve put an emphasis on it. We’ve talked about it. And until you play a game, you won’t know.”
BUCS BY THE NUMBERS
Ledarrius Brewer is the only ETSU player averaging in double figures at 15.4 points per game. Ty Brewer is at 9.3 and David Sloan is at 9.0
Center Silas Adheke is averaging 5.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.
Damari Monsanto hasn’t found the shooting touch that has been touted during the offseason, but the red-shirt freshman guard has been active. He leads the team in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game.
SCOUTING THE BLAZERS
With former Southeastern Conference coach of the year Andy Kennedy in his first year at the helm, UAB comes into the game 5-0, having won its games by an average of 29 points. The closest any of the Blazers’ five opponents has come is 22.
Quan Jackson, a grad transfer guard from Georgia Southern, has led the way, averaging 15.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game. He ranks sixth nationally in steals.
Four other Blazers — Tavin Lovan 13.8, Michael Ertel 13.4, Jalen Benjamin 10.8 and Trey Jemison 10.2 — are scoring in double figures. Lovan is shooting 58% from the field, while Benjamin has made 44% of his 3-pointers.
Jemison is a 7-foot, 260-pound transfer from Clemson and is averaging 3.8 blocked shots a game, fourth-best in the country.
As a team, UAB is shooting 50% while holding opponents to 32%.
The Blazers also have a freshman guard with an interesting name. Tony Toney has appeared in two games.