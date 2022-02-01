It’s been a while since the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team won what could be considered a breather.
Twenty-two days and six games later, the Bucs are facing the same opponent.
ETSU visits Western Carolina on Wednesday night in a rematch of a game the Bucs won 87-69 back on Jan. 10. Since then, ETSU has gone 2-4 with none of the games being decided by more than eight points.
The Bucs have lost their last three games, with the margins of defeat being two, four and four points.
“We just need to piece together a full game and finish one and string together two and then three,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said.
THE SERIES
ETSU has won 31 of the last 32 meetings between the two schools, including the last 14. The Catamounts’ only victory during that time came in the Southern Conference tournament back in 2015. That was Murry Bartow’s last game as ETSU coach.
BUCS STARS
In the win over Western Carolina, Jordan King led ETSU with 23 points, making 5 of 9 from 3-point range.
King is coming off back-to-back career games, getting 23 points in a loss to UNC Greensboro and 27 in a loss at VMI. He was chosen as the SoCon player of the week.
Ledarrius Brewer is ETSU’s top scorer at 13.8 points per game, but King is catching him, having raised his average to 13.6. Davis Sloan is third at 13.1 and Ty Brewer averages 10.2.
FIGURING OUT THE CATAMOUNTS
So what did the Catamounts do a few days after being blown out by ETSU? They beat league-leading Chattanooga 70-59. It’s the Mocs’ only conference loss of the season.
Western Carolina is 8-14 overall, 2-7 in the SoCon. Nicholas Robinson is their leader, averaging 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
The Catamounts have attempted 683 3-point shots, raking in the top five in the country. They jacked up 37 shots from long range in their last outing, a 74-64 loss to Samford, making just 9.
Vonterius Woolbright led Western Carolina in the previous game against ETSU with 20 points.
DOSE OF REALITY
The Bucs are 12-11 overall, 4-6 in the SoCon, and find themselves five games behind Chattanooga in the loss column with eight games to go. They’re mired in seventh place and trying desperately to get out of the bottom four, who will have to play a play-in game just to make the quarterfinals at the conference tournament in March.
“Of course, we’re not going to win the league,” Oliver said. “I told my guys, I said we’re not going to win the SoCon but we’re playing for pride. And we’re playing for seeding, playing to see what seed can we get and can we become the hottest team at the end?”