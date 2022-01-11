East Tennessee State has a winning record against Furman throughout the years, but trying to win at Timmons Arena has been tough.
ETSU leads the Paladins 33-30 in the series, but since the Bucs returned to the Southern Conference in the 2014-15 season, they’re 1-6 in Greenville, South Carolina.
They get another chance Wednesday when they take on the Paladins in a SoCon game at 7 p.m. ETSU has lost its last three games at Timmons.
“We’re hoping to break that tradition, get us a road win that we’re not supposed to get,” ETSU guard Ledarrius Brewer said. “Hopefully Furman comes out and gives us their best shot because we’re going to give them our best shot.”
The Bucs are coming off an 87-69 win over Western Carolina, one that leveled their SoCon record at 2-2. They’re 10-7 overall.
ETSU coach Desmond Oliver says he isn’t worried about the history of the series. As far as he’s concerned, he’s 0-0.
“Everything’s different; every team is different,” Oliver said. “Numbers don’t mean nothing. Things change. I don’t care what the numbers look like. If we play right, there’s no one in the league we can’t compete with. If we don’t, then they’ll beat us.”
ETSU NUMBERS
ETSU has used a balanced scoring attack so far this season with David Sloan leading the way at 12.8 points per game. Ledarrius Brewer is next at 12.3 followed by Jordan King at 12.2. King is coming off a 23-point effort against Western Carolina.
Sloan has moved into the SoCon lead in assists at 4.5 per game. He had 10 in the win against Western Carolina.
SCOUTING FURMAN
The Paladins are 11-6 overall, 3-1 in the SoCon, and 7-1 at home. Their lone league loss was to VMI and they had a big non-conference win over Louisville. Furman also gave Mississippi State a tough game before falling by three points.
Alex Hunter, a 5-foot-11 senior, leads Furman in scoring at 16.0 points per game. Mike Bothwell, a 6-3 senior, and Jalen Slawson, a 6-7 senior, each average 15.5. Slawson leads the Paladins in rebounding, steals, assists and blocked shots.
Furman’s last game was an 81-66 victory over Mercer and it gave coach Bob Richey his 100th career win.