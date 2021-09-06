Winston Churchill wasn’t talking about football when he wrote “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” But he could have been.
Back in 1987, East Tennessee State beat North Carolina State for its only win over a Power 5 opponent, only to lose the following week at VMI. Mike Ayers, then the Bucs’ coach, said “We went from the penthouse to the outhouse.”
ETSU coach Randy Sanders wants to avoid seeing that kind of history repeat itself. He also wants to avoid a trip to the outhouse.
Coming off a rousing 23-3 victory over Vanderbilt, ETSU plays host to UVA Wise on Saturday in what should be a classic mismatch.
“When they went over and beat North Carolina State and then supposedly came back the very next week and completely laid an egg,” Sanders said. “That’s what we can't allow to happen. We’ve got to show up to play each week.”
Sanders told his players after the big win that they have targets on the backs now that they became one of six FCS teams to beat an FBS opponent this year.
“If you win a game like we did last week and you get the attention we’ve gotten, that level of intensity just became ratcheted up a little bit more,” Sanders said. “I expect our game to be circled and highlighted on most people’s schedule now. But that’s what we want. You don’t want to be the team that’s everybody's homecoming. You don’t want to be the team that that everybody’s going around taking game tickets to the Boys and Girls Club to try to fill up the stands. You want to be the game that when you’re showing up in town, the game’s sold out. I think that win last week helped put us in position to be that kind of program. We’re not there yet. One win doesn’t do it, but it puts us in the right direction toward achieving that.”
RANKINGS
The win over Vanderbilt helped the Bucs climb into the national rankings. They’re No. 15 in the STATS FCS poll. The coaches poll comes out on Wednesday.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Stephen Scott, a fill-in starter on Saturday, was chosen as the Southern Conference’s defensive player of the week. Scott, who stepped in for the injured Jared Folks, had 10 tackles and returned a fumble 27 yards for the clinching touchdown.
LARKINS UPDATE
Sanders said he didn’t think Cade Larkins would play Saturday, but he seemed to hint the injured quarterback from David Crockett High School is getting closer.
“It’s pretty doubtful you’ll see him this week, but I’m anxious to see him myself,” Sanders said.
BONUS TIME
ETSU earned $415,000 for playing Vanderbilt and Sanders took some of that home himself. His contract calls for a bonus of $15,000 for a win over a Power 5 school.
HEROES DAY
Saturday is designated as Heroes Day at ETSU. All active and retired military will get into the game for free. In addition, a 5K run and a 10K ruck (race carrying gear) will be put on by the school’s ROTC program earlier in the day.
UVA WISE
UVA Wise is coming off a 54-0 victory over Virginia-Lynchburg, a game in which Cavs quarterback Lendon Redwine, a former Dobyns-Bennett standout, threw six touchdown passes. That’s the most any Wise QB has thrown since the school became an NCAA Division II member.