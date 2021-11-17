For the biggest game of the season, the East Tennessee State football team is hoping for the biggest crowd.
Mercer comes to town on Saturday with the Southern Conference football championship on the line. Greene Stadium, which has been filled past capacity for every home game this season, is expected to be rocking.
“Our fans have been awesome,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “I hope they show up. I know they’ll be loud. I know they’ll be a factor in the game, but it’s still our responsibility to get the fans fired up. The fans are a wonderful asset. They’re the 12th man out there for us. You hear a lot about that at (Texas) A&M, but it’s true. There’s a 12th man, but those other 11 better take care of their jobs.”
ETSU averages more than 9,500 fans at home games this season. The stadium’s attendance record has been broken twice, most recently on Nov. 6 when 10,416 fans attended the 27-20 win over VMI.
The stadium’s listed seating capacity is 7,694. One of the popular places to sit has been the general-admission grass hill behind the north end zone.
“It’s been a blessing, especially coming off the COVID year with not having fans,” ETSU running back Jacob Saylors said. “Honestly, it was more like a scrimmage. This is very exciting.”
Mercer and ETSU are the only two teams in the SoCon with just one league loss. They both come into the game 6-1 in conference games. ETSU is ranked No. 8 in the FCS poll, while Mercer is 21st.
Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. Tickets are still available.
“I felt like since I got here and made my first loop through all the stadiums in our in our conference, there’s a lot of good atmospheres but there’s nothing that compares to this one when it’s really on,” Sanders said. “This year it’s been absolutely phenomenal. I think some of our success as a team has brought fans to the stadium. I think some of not being able to get out and do it last year has brought fans to the stadium. We’ve been fortunate weather-wise.”
Sanders, who has professed his dislike for night games, said playing in the afternoon for the last four home games has been a factor in the attendance as well.
“We made it easier,” he said. “We didn’t play that many night games, so it’s easier for the fans to get here — hint, hint.”
ETSU is 5-0 at home this season and has outscored its opponents in those games 185-82.
Saturday is the final home date listed on the Bucs’ schedule. They could still play more home games in the FCS playoffs.
“The fans have been amazing this year,” ETSU linebacker Donovan Manuel said. “Probably the loudest it’s been since I’ve been here since my freshman year in 2018. We have come a long way. The fans have been great this year and I appreciate what they’ve done for us.”