East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver says he expects an entirely different kind of game when the Bucs play at Mercer.
The two teams meet in a Southern Conference game Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Macon, Georgia. The Bucs beat the Bears 72-64 on Jan. 19. Right after that game, ETSU went on a five-game losing streak and has gone 1-6 since, with all seven games being decided by four points or fewer.
“The blueprint on how to beat us wasn’t quite out there just yet,” Oliver said. “I think from that point after a couple losses, I think the blueprint was out. You just have to throw it in the paint late in the game and just try to punish these guys, man or zone, inside the paint. That’s what teams are doing. And we haven’t found a way to stop that yet.”
During their recent struggles, the Bucs have scored more than the 72 points it took to beat Mercer on six occasions.
“We are much better on offense right now than we were back then,” Oliver said. “They guarded us pretty tough. They’re a physical team. But our offense wasn’t great.”
Now that the Bucs are scoring, they’re not shutting other teams down, especially in the second half. Over the last seven games, ETSU opponents are shooting a combined 56% after halftime.
Since the first meeting with ETSU, Mercer has gone 3-5. One of the wins was against league-leading Chattanooga. One of the losses was a 74-72 overtime setback to the Mocs. The Bears come in 14-13 overall, 7-7 in the SoCon.
ETSU is coming off a 77-73 loss to Samford and is 13-14, 5-9. The Bucs lost any hope of finishing with a winning conference record. The best they can do is 9-9.
Jordan King leads the Bucs in scoring at 14.6 points per game. He has been ETSU’s leading scorer in five of the last six games, all losses.
Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 14.2 and is one of 13 active NCAA Division I players since 2017-18 to have recorded more than 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 200 3-pointers, 150 assists and 100 steals.
David Sloan is at 12.5 points per game and Ty Brewer is at 10.5.
Mercer is led by Felipe Haase, who averages 14.9 points per game. The 6-foot-9, 253-pound senior also shoots 43% from 3-point range to lead the team. In addition, he leads the Bears in rebounding and assists.
Former ETSU commit Jalen Johnson is averaging 14.2 points per game.
ETSU has won its last six games in Mercer’s Hawkins Arena.