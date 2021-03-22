Transfers

East Tennessee State is losing at least two players from this year’s basketball team as freshmen Truth Harris and Paul Smith have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Harris, a point guard from New York, played in 18 games this season, averaging 1.2 points and shooting 40% from the field. Smith, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward from Maryland, appeared in one game and played just two minutes.

ETSU went 13-12 in Jason Shay’s first year as head coach and the team’s three scholarship seniors have yet to decide whether to take advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-19-related rule allowing them to come back for another season. Point guard David Sloan, forward Vonnie Patterson and center Silas Adheke are eligible to return.

