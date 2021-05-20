Fighting for their postseason lives, the East Tennessee State Bucs put together an offensive onslaught that first-place Samford couldn’t match.
ETSU scored five runs in the fourth inning and added six more in the fifth to top the Bulldogs 11-1 in a Southern Conference baseball game Thursday at Thomas Stadium. The game was called after seven innings because of the 10-run rule.
Ashton King went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Bucs. Kyle Richardson also had three hits and Noah Webb drove in three runs.
Samford fell to 31-21 overall, 19-9 in the SoCon. ETSU improved to 23-24, 12-15.
WHAT IT MEANS
This season, the SoCon split its eight teams into two divisions and only four teams will play in the conference tournament. Each division winner qualifies for the tournament. The two teams with the next two best winning percentages after that will also qualify (regardless of division).
The only way ETSU can make the tournament is to win two more games than Western Carolina does this weekend.
Since Western Carolina beat The Citadel 2-1 on Thursday, ETSU’s only chance is to sweep Friday’s doubleheader and hope for The Citadel to sweep a twinbill from Western Carolina.
The Bucs and Bulldogs square off Friday at 1 p.m.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Reese Farmer’s two-run, ground-rule double was the big blow in the five-run fourth. King and Jake Lyle each had RBI singles in the big inning and Webb had a sacrifice fly.
The Bucs tacked on six more in the next inning as Webb’s two-run double keyed the uprising. Richardson had an RBI double, before King added an RBI single and Bryce Hodge had a two-run double.
By the time the smoke cleared, the Bucs were up 11-0. They had 14 hits in the two fateful innings.
ON THE MOUND
Meanwhile, Zach Kirby was cruising to his third win. The Bucs’ ERA leader held the Bulldogs to one run — Sonny DiChiara’s solo homer in the sixth inning — and six hits. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter and lowered his team-leading ERA to 1.95.