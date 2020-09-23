Senior guard Patrick Good has elected the opt out of his final season with the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team.
That announcement was made Wednesday by head coach Jason Shay.
“After having multiple conversations with Patrick, he decided to utilize the NCAA 2020 opt-out opportunity for his final season,” Shay said through a press release. “During our meetings, I made it very clear that I support his decision to opt out for the health and safety of his family.
“Due to the uncertainty related to competing, and his concerns related to COVID-19 and the health and safety of his family, he informed me it was in family’s best interest for him to utilize the opt-out option granted by the NCAA. He has been a tremendous asset to ETSU, and we wish Patrick and his family the best of luck.”
After an exceptional high school career at David Crockett, Good turned in a promising freshman season (2016-17) with Appalachian State — averaging seven points and 1.6 assists per game.
He then transferred to ETSU, forcing him to sit out a year. Good scored at a 10.4 clip and handed out 1.9 assists as a sophomore, then posted per-game averages of 7.5 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 2019-20.
Renowned for his outside shooting ability, Good sank 39% of his 3-point attempts as a junior and 36% as a senior.
He was named third-team All-Southern Conference at the end of his sophomore season.