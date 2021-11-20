East Tennessee State’s football team made history on Saturday, and it came down to the last second.
The Bucs won their first-ever outright Southern Conference championship with a 38-35 victory over Mercer, a result that wasn’t secured until Mercer missed a field goal on the game’s final play.
When Devin Fosler’s kick sailed wide left, it set off a wild celebration on the ETSU sideline. Players stormed the field. The student section went crazy and the Greene Stadium-record crowd of 10,594 roared its appreciation.
Tears were flowing and emotions were running high as the players ran around the field, high-fiving each other, hugging family members and celebrating like champions.
“I’m happy for the guys, happy for the coaches, happy for (Athletic Director) Scott Carter and (ETSU President) Dr. Noland, for the 10,000-plus fans that showed up,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said.
It was the fourth time the stadium’s attendance record has been broken this season. ETSU has won all six of its home games.
“How often does that happen?” Sanders said. “The fans have been unbelievable. The students have been unbelievable. Just to win, hold that trophy, you feel selfish doing it yourself, but you’re doing it for the team and everyone around the program.”
The win gave ETSU the Southern Conference’s automatic bid to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The playoff bracket will be announced Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
“I have no control over where they send us, who we play, when, or anything else,” Sanders said. “All I know is once we find out we’ll start trying to get ready for it.”
The Bucs finished the regular season 10-1, tying the school record for most wins in a single season. They went 7-1 in the SoCon.
ETSU offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Mike Rader, who grew up in Johnson City and played at ETSU, was among those getting emotional afterward.
“To be from here, to play here, to help start a program and to get to this point to be on this field is special,” Rader said. “It’s special for everybody involved and I’m just glad to be a small part of it. For the city, and coming off of COVID where people couldn’t be in stadiums, to be able to come out here and have the season that we’ve had and everybody get excited was something. And to win it the way we did at the last second, it’s kind of like a script from Hollywood.”
ETSU running back Quay Holmes broke two school records Saturday, becoming the school’s all-time leading rusher and its single-season rushing leader.
“We still had to put the punctuation on the season and I feel like we put some punctuation on the season,” Sanders said. “And now we’re getting ready to write another sentence.”