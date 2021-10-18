How will the East Tennessee State football team respond?
That was the overriding theme in Monday’s football press conference following the Bucs’ first loss of the season, 21-16 at Chattanooga on Saturday.
The offense had balance with 182 passing yards and 160 rushing yards, but three costly turnovers and eight penalties, some coming at the worst times, doomed the Bucs’ chances in the end.
Falling four spots to No. 14 in the latest FCS media and coaches polls, the Bucs (6-1) will try to get back on track when it visits Furman (4-2) on Saturday.
Coach Randy Sanders addressed the loss to Chattanooga and looked ahead to the Paladins, first answering an old question — does a team learn more from a loss than a win?
“It depends a lot on the maturity of the individual and the maturity of the coach and the players,” he said. “It is easier to learn lessons when you lose because pain is a great teacher. Somebody once told me that the two greatest teachers are pain and fear. If you are the right kind of player, losing is painful and you learn from it. Now, if you are a mature enough player and coach, you learn from the wins, too.”
They’ve certainly been good students the first seven games of the season. The Bucs have averaged 455 yards per game of offense, over 100 more than their opponents.
They’ve outscored opponents by an average margin of 36-19. They were on the wrong side of the scoreboard against the Mocs in a rough outing for quarterback Tyler Riddell, who was intercepted once, fumbled twice and sacked five times.
The Buccaneer defense gave up 235 rushing yards against the Mocs, who were successfully able to control the tempo of the game. Sanders commented after the game the Bucs have to make sure that Chattanooga didn’t beat them twice.
It comes back to his common theme of putting it behind you so you’re focused on the next play, the next set of downs and the task at hand.
“I learned a long time ago that if you identify your self-worth with wins and losses, then you will live a pretty bad life,” he said. “Hopefully, we can go out and be the same football team that we have been all year. Nobody likes losing, but you cannot let that define you.
“If we go out and worry about what happened last week and we don’t play well, then Chattanooga beat you twice. If Furman outplays us, that is one thing. We cannot go out and just not play well.”
Not as dependent on the rankings as FBS schools, ETSU can still go and achieve its goal of making the FCS playoffs. Junior tight end Nate Adkins, who has 17 catches for 186 yards through the first seven games, believes the team will bounce back from the loss in a strong way.
“It’s up to us to be able to respond to that loss,” he said. “I mean we were 6-0, so we had all the highs and never really had that low. Saturday was definitely a low for us. Now it’s up to us to have a good week of practice and go out on Saturday and play a good game.”
Sophomore linebacker Donovan Manuel, the team’s leader with 56 tackles, noted Chattanooga had the biggest offensive line the Bucs had seen all season. Furman presents a different look with an offense which heavily features passes to the tight end and backs out of the backfield.
Manuel believes that defensive coordinator Billy Taylor has a solid plan for slowing down the Paladins, who are averaging over 350 yards per game with Hamp Sisson and Jace Wilson sharing time at quarterback.
“I always feel confident in what we do on defense and I know that Coach Taylor is going to have a great game plan for Furman," Manuel said. "We will see what he has for us at practice and we will go from there.”