WACO, Texas — This time it was competitive, but the result was the same for the East Tennessee State baseball team.
The Bucs took Baylor to the limit Saturday before falling 8-7 as the winning run scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Bucs, who lost to the series opener 15-1, had trailed 7-4 before scoring three times in the top of the eighth on a two-run single by David Beam and a two-out RBI single by Garett Wallace.
ETSU reliever Nathanial Tate walked Jack Pineda to lead off the bottom of the inning and as happens more than not with a leadoff walk, he scored. Pineda advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on an infield hit that ETSU first baseman Bryce Hodge couldn’t come up with.
Jared McKenzie followed with a line drive to center field that was deep enough to score Pineda.
ETSU threatened in the ninth when Tommy Barth led off with a double, but the Bucs weren’t able to get him home.
The result left ETSU 17-7 and Baylor 15-11.
The Bucs out-hit the Bears 13-7 with Barth going 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Ashton King, Cam Norgren and Logan Sutton each had two hits for ETSU.
Chase Wehsener drove in four runs for the Bears.
Like they did in the series opener, the Bucs scored first — on a sacrifice fly by Hodge. And, like they did in the opener, the Bears pulled ahead 5-1 — on a three-run home run in the second inning by Wehesner and a two-run shot in the third by Pineda.
The Bucs used a three-run seventh to make it 5-4. Barth belted a two-run homer and King added an RBI single.
Baylor got two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice and a hit batter.
Mason Marriott was the winning pitcher for Baylor. He worked 1 1/3 innings and allowed no runs on one hit. Tate (1-3) was the loser. He gave up one run on one hit in two innings, striking out three.
The two teams are scheduled to play again Sunday at 2 p.m.