Doing much damage in the early innings, East Tennessee State downed Southern Conference baseball foe The Citadel 13-6 on Friday night at Thomas Stadium.
Bouncing back from a seven-run loss (9-2) to the Bulldogs the previous night, ETSU (29-20, 10-10 SoCon) banged out 17 hits in its next-to-last regular-season contest. Twelve of those base knocks came in the first three innings, when the Bucs built a 12-1 lead.
After The Citadel (25-28 5-15) jumped on top, ETSU pushed across four first-inning runs. Tommy Barth’s leadoff double was immediately followed by an Ashton King home run, then Bryce Hodge stepped in and swatted a pitch out of the park.
Two batters later, Cam Norgren reached by error to set up Garett Wallace’s RBI double.
Four more runs came in the second, three on a Noah Webb two-bagger. Webb would come home on a Norgren single and error in left field.
In a three-run third, Ryan McCarthy delivered an RBI single before scoring on a Barth triple. A pitching change came next, then King lofted a sacrifice fly.
Barth wound up 4 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs. Recording three hits apiece, Webb drove in four runs and Hodge scored three times. McCarthy, who accounted for three runs, and Wallace both added two hits.
Yielding four earned runs, Hunter Lloyd (4-4) pitched 5 1/3 innings for the decision. Landon Smiddy finished out, giving up an unearned run as he obtained his second save of the year.
The Bulldogs’ Sawyer Reeves, Tilo Skole and Travis Lott each collected a pair of hits. Reeves was good for two RBIs.
ETSU and The Citadel meet for the third and final game of the series on Saturday. Start time has been moved up till noon.