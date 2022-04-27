East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver vowed to add some size to his roster before next season, and he took a step in that direction with his latest move.
Jalen Haynes, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound power forward, has announced he is transferring from Virginia Tech to ETSU.
“I realize the importance of having depth,” Oliver said moments after his first season at ETSU ended with an overtime loss to The Citadel in the Southern Conference tournament. “And I’m going to say this out loud: I’ll never get into this position again where I don’t.
“It wasn’t just about numbers. It was about size. Our matchups at the four and five, we’re down 45-50 pounds. So we all know when the ball’s shot, if this guy’s 250 and I’m 205 and he hits me, the chances of me moving him and him moving me are greater for him. That was an issue.”
Bringing in Haynes should help alleviate some of the size issue. Jaden Seymour, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound red-shirt freshman played center most of the season after the early-season departure of Silas Adheke left the Bucs thin in the front court.
Haynes played in nine games as a freshman for the Hokies, scoring a total of seven points. He is from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds for Montverde Academy. He originally chose Virginia Tech over Mississippi State, Boston College and Central Florida.
Two of ETSU’s top players from last year’s team, Ledarrius Brewer and Ty Brewer, entered the transfer portal following the season and wound up committing to UAB.
ADKINS FIND LANDING SPOT
As was expected, ETSU tight end Nate Adkins is headed to South Carolina.
The All-Southern Conference tight end announced he was entering the transfer portal a day after the team’s spring game last week. With his father Greg Adkins serving as the Gamecocks’ offensive line coach, many people assumed Adkins would wind up in Columbia.
He made it official on Tuesday, tweeting that he has committed to joining his dad.
Adkins caught 33 passes for 357 yards and one touchdown last year, but will be remembered mostly for his performance in the Bucs’ come-from-behind FCS playoff win over Kennesaw State. In that game, Adkins made several acrobatic catches in ETSU’s final scoring drive and capped the victory with the catch on a two-point conversion play.
Adkins is one of several former football Bucs to have found new homes.
Tre’mond Shorts, an All-Southern Conference offensive tackle, is at LSU. Linebacker Donovan Manuel, another All-SoCon pick, is at Florida International, where reports said he was impressive in spring practice.
In addition, ETSU punter Garrett Taylor has entered the transfer portal. Taylor, who played three years for the Bucs, averaged 41.8 yards per punt last year and had one of the longest kicks in ETSU history, a 76-yarder against The Citadel. He was being pushed for the starting position by Nate Brackens.