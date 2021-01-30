It was the best offense in the Southern Conference against the best defense. The defense won, but not how you’d expect.
East Tennessee State reached its season high in points Saturday and ran The Citadel out of Freedom Hall for a 112-84 victory in a SoCon basketball game.
The result left the Bucs alone in first place at 6-1 in the league. They’re 10-5 overall and have won four games in a row.
“I thought we would be able to score,” said ETSU coach Jason Shay, who admitted to being surprised by the 112 total. “I thought there were some things we could take advantage of.”
The Citadel came into the game averaging 88 points a game and almost reached its average. Meanwhile, the Bucs scored 43 points more than their average and never trailed. The Bulldogs, who were coming off a win over Wofford, fell to 9-5, 2-5.
Serrel Smith led the Bucs with 21 points. Damari Monsanto and Ledarrius Brewer each had 20, while Ty Brewer added an exciting 18 and David Sloan had 10 points and six assists. Monsanto also had 13 rebounds.
The Bucs shot 54%, made 12 shots from 3-point range and went 26 of 30 from the free throw line. They also turned the ball over just six times and out-rebounded The Citadel 42-26.
“I’ve talked about the turnovers and rebounding and today was a prime example,” Shay said. “We can get separation in games because we’re going to defend you at a pretty high level, I hope. When you can do it on both ends of the court, you’re going to put yourself in position to win ballgames.”
With leading scorer Ledarrius Brewer struggling to make shots in the first half, Smith provided the early offense for the Bucs. He scored five points in 18 seconds to put ETSU up 30-21 with 7:45 left.
Smith had 17 points before halftime as Brewer was 1 for 7 from the field. Brewer managed to get to the foul line a bunch, though, and was 8 of 8 on free throws and ETSU led 50-43 at halftime.
TY-RIFFIC
As the Bucs began to pull away in the second half, Ty Brewer went to town. The junior forward came back from being hit in the midsection, a painful blow that left him gasping for breath, to throw down three dunks. Each was better than the previous one and the third was a windmill that left the limited crowd roaring in appreciation and conjured up memories of Calvin Talford, ETSU’s 1992 national college slam dunk champion.
“It was pretty exciting, especially when you can get as high as he can get,” Ty’s brother, Ledarrius, said. “Who wouldn’t love it?”
MONSANTO’S PINKY
Damari Monsanto, who suffered a torn ligament in the pinky on his shooting hand in the Bucs’ last game, missed his first two 3-pointers before making one. Playing with a splint on his finger, he went 7 of 12 from the field, making 2 of 5 from 3-point range.
Monsanto was injured while being fouled going in for an attempted dunk in traffic early in the second half. He managed to get up and make both free throws and then drained a mid-range jumper on ETSU’s next possession.
“Pain is temporary,” Monsanto said.
ON THE DEFENSIVE
ETSU knew defense was going to be important against the high scoring Bulldogs, and when the Bucs forced a turnover on The Citadel’s first possession, Shay emphatically pumped his first. It was a tone-setter and he knew it.
ETSU had eight players make at least one steal.
“The defense got some deflections, which led to us to getting out in transition and get some easy baskets so we didn’t have to go against a set defense,” Shay said.
CITADEL NUMBERS
The Citadel’s Hayden Brown came in as the leading scorer and rebounder in the SoCon. He didn’t disappoint. He didn’t put up a shot over the first 12 1/2 minutes, but finished with 21 points despite going 5 of 10 from the free throw line. He also had eight rebounds.
Kaiden Rice added 16 points and Fletcher Abee had 13. The Bulldogs, who were averaging a nation-leading 13 3-pointers a game, went 11 for 26 from long range.
“They made 11, but I think those 11 were pretty tough,” Shay said.
NEWCOMER SCORES
Sadaidriene Hall, who signed with ETSU earlier this week, got into the action and scored his first collegiate points in the final minute as Shay emptied the bench. Walk-on Morrell Schramm also got his first collegiate points on a 3-pointer.
UP NEXT
The Bucs travel to Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday night to make up a game with Wofford that was postponed earlier in the season. The Citadel plays at Western Carolina, which fell to 0-7 in the SoCon on Saturday.