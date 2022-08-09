The pads were on and the competitive juices were flowing for the East Tennessee State football team.

In their first full contact practice of preseason camp Tuesday, the Bucs got a little heated as the offense took on the defense in several drills. Tempers flared a couple of times and there was enough trash talk to cover the entire field at Greene Stadium.

