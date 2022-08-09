The pads were on and the competitive juices were flowing for the East Tennessee State football team.
In their first full contact practice of preseason camp Tuesday, the Bucs got a little heated as the offense took on the defense in several drills. Tempers flared a couple of times and there was enough trash talk to cover the entire field at Greene Stadium.
“I like the enthusiasm,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “We’ve got to direct it in the right direction. I told them we want to be good, really good, during the play and not be those guys that are only good before the play or after the play. That’s just the old coach in me. Some of that stuff I like, but it can go too far.”
Defensive tackle Timmy Dorsey was at the forefront of the talk, walking toward the offense’s side of the field after the defense made a play.
“It was good to see everybody going out there and compete,” Dorsey said. “You want guys like that on your team to make sure that they’ve got a competitive edge so when it comes Saturday, then it’ll be easy in the games.
“You want the guy beside you to make sure he’s ready and he’s on the same intensity level as you. So it was good seeing guys out there competing and talking and stuff like that. Especially on defense. You’ve got to play with a different type of mentality.”
Dorsey was seen mimicking a shoveling motion as he let the offense know who had won a particular play.
“It was the shovel,” Dorsey said with his trademark smile. “They didn’t get no yards so you have to dig them up, get them out of here. That’s my little celebration, coming soon.”
There was a little more hitting going on Tuesday than in previous seasons on the first day of full contact and the players seemed to relish the opportunity.
“First day of pads and everybody’s antsy to get to hit and stuff like that,” offensive tackle Blake Austin said. “It’s good to have everybody have that competitive mindset and have that little chip to him, that little edge. You definitely need it when the game gets hard toward the end. People have to really grind and it’s a big mental thing.”
It wasn’t just the big guys enjoying the contact. The skill players were having fun as well.
“It’s so competitive and that’s what I love about this team,” All-SoCon wide receiver Will Huzzie said. “You know, even though we’re on the same team, we’re still trying to beat each other every day. I love the competitiveness of this team.”
Tuesday’s practice was one of just nine the Bucs are allowed to go in full pads. Another one will come Saturday when the team holds its first intrasquad scrimmage at 2 p.m. at Greene Stadium. The scrimmage is open to the public.
