This time East Tennessee State didn’t need any last-second heroics, but the Bucs certainly had some heroes.
Justin Hanvey drove in five runs and ETSU used a four-run seventh inning to beat VMI 10-5 in a Southern Conference baseball game Saturday at Thomas Stadium.
Hanvey went 3 for 4 and added a two-run homer. He drove in four runs in the sixth and seventh innings combined.
ETSU and VMI entered the seventh inning tied 5-5 before RBI singles by Noah Webb and David Beam made it 7-5. Hanvey’s two-run single stretched the lead to 9-5 and the Bucs cruised from there.
Webb was one of the heroes of Friday night’s dramatic win with a two-out, game-tying, three-run homer in the ninth inning to force extra innings, where the Bucs won 9-8.
ETSU had 14 hits while raising its record to 23-12 overall, 5-3 in the SoCon. Cam Norgren and Beam also had three hits each for the Bucs. Beam scored three times as well.
Andrew Ronne worked the final 2 2/3 innings without allowing a hit to earn the win and improved his record to 5-0. ETSU starter Hunter Loyd allowed five runs in 6 1/3 innings. Three of them were unearned.
RUNNIN’ BUCS?
Don’t just call them the Runnin’ Bucs just yet, but ETSU stole a couple of bases Saturday.
Why was that noteworthy?
The Bucs came into the game with five stolen bases all season. That ranked 292nd out of 293 NCAA Division I teams.
Then they went and stole two bases on the same play. With two outs in the fourth inning, Hanvey took off for second and stopped when the throw went through to the bag. Meanwhile, Beam took off for home and jarred the ball out of the glove of Cole Garrett for a run. Both players were credited with stolen bases and the run cut VMI’s lead to 4-3.
Ashton King also stole second for ETSU, giving the Bucs three swipes in the game.
VMI SUPERLATIVES
Brett Cook was 2 for 5 with three RBIs, all of which came on a home run in the third inning. Trey Morgan also had two hits for the Keydets (12-28, 3-5 SoCon).
UP NEXT
The two teams will meet again Sunday at 1 p.m. to conclude the series.
ETSU’s following week includes a Tuesday game at Radford and a three-game home SoCon series with Mercer, beginning Friday at 6 p.m.