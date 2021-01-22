Ledarrius Brewer couldn’t bear to watch, yet that was all he could do the last time East Tennessee State and Furman met on the basketball court.
A week ago, Brewer was out of action thanks to COVID-19 protocol as Furman pulled away from ETSU for a 78-66 victory in Greenville, South Carolina.
“It was tough,” Brewer said. “I’m not going to lie. Having to watch that game … you know our guys competed, but it was still a tough game to just sit there and watch.”
Brewer gets his chance to face Furman on Saturday when the Bucs play host to the Paladins in a Southern Conference game. Tip-off at Freedom Hall is set for 4 p.m.
“All of them are important, but since we just lost in their house, this game right here means a lot,” said Brewer’s brother, Ty. “To lose to the same team twice, that’s not good.”
The Bucs come in 8-5, 4-1 in the SoCon. Furman, coming off a 74-73 loss at VMI, is 10-4, 4-1.
LAST MEETING
ETSU had no answer for Mike Bothwell as the junior guard scored a career-high 32 points.
“We’re definitely not going to be able to give up 30 points to one player,” Brewer said. “That hurt a lot. Stop that and everything will take care of itself.”
The Bucs stayed close until Furman went on a 17-6 run to end the game. ETSU lost its composure, turning the ball over on three consecutive possessions down the stretch.
LAST TIME OUT
The Bucs pulled away from Western Carolina for a 58-48 victory as the Brewers combined for 21 consecutive ETSU points.
Ledarrius Brewer led the way with 15, while Ty Brewer and David Sloan each had 12. Damari Monsanto continued his tough inside play with 13 rebounds. He has 27 in the last two games.
One side note: ETSU center Silas Adheke played 24 minutes and did not attempt a shot.
VMI SURPRISE
VMI caught Furman with a mid-week surprise on Wednesday. Trey Bonham’s free throw with 3.1 seconds left was the difference. Greg Parham scored 12 consecutive VMI points and finished with 24 for his fifth consecutive game with at least 20.
The Paladins were led by Jalen Slawson’s 18 points. Bothwell had 14 and Noah Gurley had 12. Furman’s Clay Mounce went 0 for 7 from 3-point range.
ON THE HORIZON
After the big game with Furman, Chattanooga is set to invade Freedom Hall on Wednesday.
SAMFORD GAME POSTPONED
ETSU’s Feb. 1 home game against Samford has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Samford program.
The game was already a makeup of a previously postponed contest. No new date has been announced.