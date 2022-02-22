East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver is hoping for a better effort and dreaming of a different outcome when his team plays host to the top team in the Southern Conference.
When Chattanooga pays a visit Freedom Hall on Wednesday night, it will be Oliver’s second chance at the Bucs’ biggest rival. The first one didn’t go so well, with the Mocs posting an 82-52 victory.
“I think they caught us at the right time,” Oliver said. ”To me that was the worst game of the season that we played so far. We’re looking forward to Round 2. I want to see if our guys can narrow the gap a little bit more, play a more complete game offensively and defensively and see if we can hang around for a little bit to find a way to steal one.”
Surprisingly, as the Mocs battle for the SoCon championship and ETSU tries to avoid a play-in game in the conference tournament, it’s Chattanooga coming in on a two-game losing streak while the Bucs are coming off a win.
Chattanooga (22-7 overall, 12-4 SoCon) has had a chance to clinch the league’s regular- season crown but has lost games to UNC Greensboro and VMI. ETSU (14-15, 6-10) is coming off a win over The Citadel.
“They are as sound as any team in the SoCon,” Oliver said of the Mocs. ”When they’re at full strength, I think they’re by far the best team in the conference.”
Chattanooga hasn’t been at full strength. Center Silvio De Sousa, a Kansas transfer, has missed the Mocs’ last six games with an abdominal injury. His status for Wednesday’s game is unknown. He averages 11.5 points and had 13 points and 13 rebounds in the earlier game with ETSU.
“I know he’s got to come back, whether it be against us or the game afterwards,” Oliver said. ”When he’s healthy and in their lineup, they have a high-major front line. And I think they have a high-major backcourt.”
That backcourt is led by SoCon player of the year candidate Malachi Smith. The sophomore guard leads the conference in scoring at 20.6 points per game. He also averages 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Smith might be the best overall shooter in the conference as well. He’s the only player in the league shooting better than 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 80% from the free throw line.
Senior guard David Jean-Baptiste averages 15.0 points.
LAST TIME OUT
ETSU’s 77-67 victory over The Citadel was just its second win in the last eight games. Ledarrius Brewer had 29 points to assume the team scoring lead at 14.9 per game. Jordan King averages 14.4.
“It’s always a great thing to win a basketball game, especially away from home, especially against a team that beat you before,” Oliver said. “I was proud of my guys’ effort. We had a limited bench and didn’t have a whole lot of options to sub in the game.”
OUT OF ACTION
The Bucs haven’t been close to full strength as well. Charlie Weber missed the Citadel game with a concussion and Kordell Charles hasn’t played in a while as he fights bone spurs in his ankle.
Freshman Matt Nunez is expected to get some more minutes against Chattanooga after not playing in the last game as Oliver used only six players.
ETSU was already playing with a short-handed frontcourt after the mid-season defections of Silas Adheke and Vonnie Patterson.
SENIOR NIGHT
The Brewer brothers, Ledarrius and Ty, and David Sloan will be honored before the game in a Senior Night celebration. The two Brewers are listed as juniors on the roster because of last year’s COVID-19 do-over season. Ledarrius has said he won’t be back next season. Ty said he hasn’t made up his mind yet, although Oliver indicated earlier in the season that Ty was leaning toward turning pro and trying to play overseas.
Game time is 7 p.m.