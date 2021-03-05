“Three days in March.”
It’s the mantra of many mid-major college basketball teams, citing that whatever happened during the regular season, it all comes down to the conference tournament.
For East Tennessee State, that’s never been more true.
The Bucs are limping into the Southern Conference Tournament, having won just twice in the month of February. Yet here they are, three wins away from the school’s 11th NCAA Tournament berth. A deep tournament run can change the perception of a season that hasn’t lived up to the program’s lofty standards.
ETSU, seeded fifth in the field, opens the SoCon tournament with a 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal game against No. 4 Chattanooga. The game is being televised on ABC Tri-Cities.
The tournament is being played at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. The semifinals are set for Sunday with Monday night’s championship game being televised on ESPN.
“This is the most exciting time of the year as a basketball player,” first-year ETSU head coach Jason Shay said. “You get a chance to go and play on the biggest stage and every kid dreams of that.”
ETSU is the defending champion, having gone 30-4 last year. The Bucs rolled through the three games in Asheville without being really challenged.
This year’s team is coming in 12-11 overall and was 8-7 in SoCon games. The Bucs have lost six of their last eight games.
“I think they have confidence in themselves, confidence that we’ve been in some close games,” Shay said. “We just haven’t capitalized on those opportunities. But is it sky high? No. I’m not going to sit here and tell you our confidence is through the roof. But I know our guys have a lot of confidence.”
Two of those close games of which Shay spoke came against Chattanooga, which finished the season 18-7 overall. Both were two-point Mocs’ wins as they were the only team to sweep ETSU.
“I think we’re still the best team in the conference,” All-SoCon guard Ledarrius Brewer said. “We just have to be locked in, ready to play. I don’t feel like anybody can beat us.”
The winner could face top-seeded UNC Greensboro in the semifinals. UNCG opens with the winner of Friday night’s play-in game between The Citadel and Western Carolina.
LIMPING IN
The Bucs’ last win, which came on Feb. 13, was a big one. They beat Wofford 71-49 and looked like they were ready to contend for the regular-season title.
Then came a 53-51 loss at Chattanooga, one in which an ill-timed timeout was being called from the Bucs’ bench as Damari Monsanto was swishing what appeared to be the game-winning 3-pointer.
Monsanto eventually got another shot, but this one was off the mark.
The Bucs haven’t seemed to recover from that shock.
ETSU lost by seven points at home to Mercer and then closed the regular season with overtime loss to UNC Greensboro, which clinched the regular-season title and the tournament’s top seed.
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU is the only team in the tournament averaging fewer than 70 points a game at 69.9. The Bucs hang their hats on defense as they hold opponents to league-low 66.3.
Brewer, who was a first-team all-conference selection, averages 16.6 to lead the Bucs. He didn’t start in the season finale, but cane off the bench to lead the way with 18 points.
Monsanto was the league’s freshman of the year after averaging 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds, both tops in the SoCon for first-year players.
David Sloan averages 10.8 points and 4.4 assists.
Chattanooga is led by Malachai Smith, who averages 16.8 points and 8.8 rebounds a game. He was a first-team all-conference pick. David Jean-Baptiste and his 16.5-point-per-game average give the Mocs a nice 1-2 punch.