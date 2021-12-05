East Tennessee State’s football team is headed to Fargo, North Dakota, for the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and the NCAA has announced the time of the game.
Second-seeded North Dakota State will play host to No. 7 ETSU on Saturday at noon (EDT). The game will be televised on ESPN.
ETSU is 11-1 after a 32-31 victory over Kennesaw State in the second round. The Bucs trailed 31-17 with less than two minutes remaining before rallying for the improbable win.
North Dakota State, eight-time FCS or Division I-AA national champion, is also 11-1 and beat Southern Illinois 38-7 in the second round.