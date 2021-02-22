SoCon hoops logo (copy)

East Tennessee State’s basketball game at VMI, scheduled for Wednesday night, has been canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests in the VMI program.

VMI’s game Monday night at Furman was also canceled.

That leaves ETSU with only one more game — Saturday at home against first-place UNC Greensboro — before the Southern Conference tournament. The Bucs are in fifth place in the SoCon at 8-6. That’s a game behind Chattanooga, which holds the tiebreaker over ETSU thanks to a season sweep.

ETSU will have had three games lost to COVID-19 — two against next-to-last place Samford and the VMI game.

The Bucs were 6-1 at the start of February before losing five of their last seven games, including two last week to Chattanooga and Mercer.

VMI, the surprise of the conference, is 7-7.

