East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Jason Shay said there’s never a good time to be forced to “pause” his program, but it’s especially difficult when the team is on a roll.
Shay’s Bucs were forced to postpone their next two games after having a positive COVID-19 test on a member of the team on Monday. The team will have to shut down all activities for 7-10 days, forcing the postponement of Wednesday’s home game against VMI and Saturday’s game at Wofford.
ETSU had won its first two Southern Conference games and seemed to be improving every time out. The latest outing was a 71-61 victory over UNC Greensboro that left the team full of confidence.
“It’s tough,” Shay said Tuesday during a Zoom call with local media. “I think we were getting better. I think we were coming together as a team. The chemistry was where I wanted to see it and we were getting there. And hopefully they were starting to see and feel the results of that bond that was building and developing.”
It was the third time the team had to shut down since preseason practice. The Bucs’ next game is set for Jan. 13 when Samford is scheduled to come to Freedom Hall.
Shay’s message to his team was to stay positive and try to remember what it was that had them playing so well together as the conference season started.
“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” he said. “We can’t allow the circumstances to overtake what we’ve done. Let’s stay positive and move forward.
“Any time you have that type of layoff and in the middle of a season, it can it can hurt you. Everybody’s dealing with the same things, so nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We can’t let that deter where we’re at. We’ve got to try and just come back and be ready to go.”
Meanwhile, The Citadel had another game called off on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were supposed to play at Mercer on Wednesday night, but COVID-19 issues in the Mercer program forced the game to be postponed.
The Citadel, off to a 7-0 start, has had all three of its SoCon games postponed.
Western Carolina has been hit as well. The SoCon announced Tuesday that the Catamounts game at Samford, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. Western Carolina already had games against The Citadel and Samford called off.