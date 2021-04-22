East Tennessee State linebacker Jared Folks was chosen as the Southern Conference’s defensive player of the year by the league’s coaches on Thursday.
Folks, a graduate player, is the first ETSU player to claim either an offensive or defensive honor since linebacker Mario Hankerson in 1997. He shared the award with Stone Snyder of VMI as there were ties for three of the five individual awards.
Folks had 50 tackles in the spring season as was a big reason the Bucs led the league in scoring defense (18.8 points per game) and rushing defense (114.5 yards per game) and ranked second in total defense (287.8 yards) and passing defense (173.3 yards).
Also for ETSU, offensive tackle Tre’mond Shorts shared the league’s Jacobs Blocking Award with Chattanooga’s Cole Strange. Shorts, a 6-foot-4, 326-pound redshirt junior, joined ETSU’s Matt Pyke (2018) as a winner of the award.
Those two were also first-team all-conference selections by the coaches, being joined by ETSU running back Quay Holmes, tight end Nate Adkins, safety Tyree Robinson and linebacker Donovan Manuel.
ETSU kicker Tyler Keltner was a second-team pick by the coaches. Holmes was the second-team return specialist in both polls.
The media’s all-conference team had Holmes, Shorts and Robinson on the first team, while Folks, Keltner and defensive back Alijah Huzzie were second-team picks.
ETSU had five players on the all-freshman team: Di’Andre Davis, Max Evans, Alijah Huzzie, Fred Norman and Noah West.
VMI’s Scott Wachenheim, who led his team to a conference championship and a berth in the FCS playoffs, was the coach of the year in both polls,
VMI receiver Jakob Herres was chosen the offensive player of the year by the coaches and media. He shared the coaches’ award with Samford quarterback Liam Welch.
VMI quarterback Seth Morgan was the freshman of the year in coaches’ poll, while the media tabbed Mercer quarterback Carter Peevy.