SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — East Tennessee State is headed home from the NCAA Golf Championship, having failed to make the cut after the third round.
The Bucs shot a collective score of 26 over par on Sunday, finishing 71 over and in 29th place in the 30-team field.
The top 15 teams after Saturday’s third round advanced to the final round of stroke play. After Monday’s round, the top eight teams will square off in two days of match play to determine the national champion.
Mats Ege ended the tournament on a high note for the Bucs, who came into the tournament ranked 30th nationally. The red-shirt freshman from Norway made four bogeys before he got going. Ege played a seven-hole stretch in four under par and shot a two-over 72, ETSU’s low round of the tournament.
Also for ETSU, Algot Kleen shot 76, Archie Davies 78, Jack Tickle 80 and Ben Carberry 82.
Remi Chartier, the Southern Conference individual champion, was replaced in the lineup for the second day in a row. Interestingly, it happened on the same day that he and Davies were named to the All-East Region team.
In the individual race, Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt will take a one-stroke lead into the final round after shooting his second consecutive 68. He was four under par through 54 holes.
Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup was three under and Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Lopez-Chaccara was two under. The individual champion will be crowned Monday.
Top-ranked Oklahoma shot three under on Sunday to retain the team lead. The Sooners are one under par. No. 2 Oklahoma State was second at three over and No. 3 Vanderbilt was third at five over.
It took a score of 37 over to make the cut. Also qualifying for Monday’s round were North Carolina (nine over), Pepperdine (13 over), Arizona State (19 over), Texas (20 over), Arkansas (26 over), Auburn (29 over), Texas Tech (29 over), Florida (31 over), Georgia (32 over), Oregon (36 over), Georgia Tech (37 over) and Ole Miss (37 over).
Golf Channel will televise Monday’s action beginning at 5 p.m. (EST).