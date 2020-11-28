It’s only a three-game sample, but the East Tennessee State basketball team came home on an upward trend.
Nobody’s happy being 1-2, but the fact that the Bucs’ performance got better each day at the Gulf Coast Showcase was certainly a good sign. And to come home after a win most likely made the flight from Florida much nicer.
Keep in mind, the two losses were to potential NCAA Tournament teams, Abilene Christian and Austin Peay, both picked to finish second in their respective conferences.
“I think we got better over the first three games and we’re going to continue to get better as the season progresses,” Bucs first-year coach Jason Shay said. “This is just a start.”
Of course, after the first game — a 70-47 loss to Abilene Christian — they had nowhere to go but up. The players met and talked about their chemistry. Silas Adheke, the Bucs’ man in the middle, said losing the first two games left a bad taste in the players mouths.
“It’s been something we’ve been talking about,” Adheke said after the Bucs got Shay his first win, a 57-43 decision over Middle Tennessee State on Friday. “Me and my teammates are new to this program, knowing the history of East Tennessee State, you know it’s a winning program. Starting off the season with two losses, it’s a tough one to take in because we came here individually and collectively to further the winning of this program. Getting Coach’s first win was definitely a priority for us. We’re so glad we were able to get that done.”
Adheke, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound senior who transferred from Northern Kentucky after graduating with a degree in mathematics, knows his way around the rim. Against MTSU, he finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots, but was limited to 22 minutes because he was called for four fouls. He had 13 fouls in the three games.
“Silas anchored our defense early and he was a rim protector,” Shay said. “He anchors our defense and gets us in the right positions to start. He had a solid game. If we can get that from him night in and night out, that’ll be be great. And we have to continue to work with him about not fouling.”
The Bucs pulled away from MTSU with a 15-2 run, and for the first time all week, they looked like they were enjoying themselves on the court. Getting your first double-digit lead of the season will do that.
“It was really fun,” said Ledarrius Brewer, who scored 20 points in the final game and is beginning to settle into the role as the “go-to” guy. “It has to be the best thing ever when you just get those easy buckets out of transition. You know those buckets go a long way in a late-game situation.”
Shay got his first win because of the way his team played defense. The Bucs forced 27 turnovers and used their athleticism to disrupt whatever MTSU was trying to do on offense. Afterward, he was asked if the the team’s solid defense or offensive struggles surprised him more.
“Probably a little surprised more about our offense,” he said. “Like I’ve said, we’ve worked so hard on our defense. I knew it was coming along. I’m surprised with our offense, but sometimes that happens early in the year, you get these ugly games where your offense is behind your defense. Defense travels, and we finally got it going a little bit in the second half.”
Most of the offense in the decisive part of the game came directly from an intense defense that was making steals, causing deflections and grabbing loose balls when they were available. It led to layups and dunks that put the game away.
“We got some offense from our defense,” Shay said.
Heading into the season, the Bucs all said they weren’t worried abut the offense, that scoring wouldn’t be a problem. That might still turn out to be the case down the road, but they come home shooting 36% from the field, including 22% from 3-point range and 67% from the foul line.
“I’m just a little surprised in our ineptitude right now to put the ball in the basket,” Shay said.
The Bucs’ next scheduled game is Dec. 8 against UNC Asheville at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, but Shay said he might try to squeeze in another game before then if an opponent becomes available.
Either way, Shay, armed with his first victory as a head coach, can point to Friday’s success as a turning point even though the season is less than a week old.
“They are learning that what we have taught them over the course of the last four months, it does work,” Shay said. “And if you just stay the course, stay the process, good things will happen. They’re starting to see that and believe that and it’s awesome to see.”