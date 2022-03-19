The bats came alive for East Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech on Saturday and when the day was done, the Golden Eagles were on top for the second day in a row.
John Dyer hit a pinch-hit solo home run in the top of the 10th inning, giving Tennessee Tech a 10-9 victory over the Bucs in a non-conference baseball game at Thomas Stadium.
It was the second extra-inning game for the two teams. A day after the Golden Eagles (13-4) won a 4-2 pitchers’ duel, the two teams combined for 26 hits.
The Bucs (12-5) had chances to break a 9-9 tie in the eighth and ninth innings but hit into double plays to end both threats. They got runners on base in the bottom of the 10th as well when David Beam walked and Garrett Wallace singled to left, but couldn’t get them home.
Tennessee Tech led 9-6 in the seventh inning before Cam Norgren hit a two-run double and Bryce Hodge scored on a wild pitch to even it up.
Dyer came off the bench to face ETSU reliever Nathan Hickman (0-1) and his hit rode the wind over the wall in left-center field. It was the only hit Hickman allowed in three innings.
Colt Taylor (2-0) was the winning pitcher after working three innings of scoreless relief. Taylor was summoned when Tyler Sylvester had to leave in the eighth with an apparent arm injury after four pitches.
Noah Webb and Ashton King had home runs for ETSU. Norgren was 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
Tennessee Tech’s top three hitters in the lineup combined to go 9 for 15 with seven RBIs and scored five runs. Ed Johnson was 4 for 5 with a two-run triple, Gabe Lacy was 3 for 5 with four RBIs and Jason Hinchman was 2 for 5 while driving in a run and scoring another.
The two teams conclude the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.