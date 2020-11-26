Jason Shay will have to wait at least one more day for his first win as East Tennessee State’s basketball coach.
Terry Taylor scored five points in the final 35 seconds to cap a huge day as Austin Peay held off ETSU for a 67-66 victory in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.
“I’m really proud of my guys,” said Shay, whose team lost by 23 points in the first game of the tournament. “I feel bad that we couldn’t pull out the win. I thought we responded to yesterday.
“The improvement from yesterday to today was tremendous.”
Terry finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds and his final play won the game. Moments after Ledarrius Brewer had given the Bucs a 66-65 advantage with 12 seconds left, Taylor drove to the basket. He missed, but got the rebound and scored.
“He’s a quick athlete,” Shay said. “He’s quick off the floor. We needed a defensive stop and we did not get it. I thought we were in the right spots. He just went and made some plays. Down the stretch we just didn’t have that intelligence, the toughness or have an athlete quite like Taylor.”
After a timeout, ETSU’s David Sloan missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Bucs fell to 0-2.
Brewer led ETSU with 16 points, while his brother Ty Brewer added 14.
Ty Brewer led an 11-0 ETSU run in the first half with three 3-pointers as the Bucs made 8 of their first 12 shots.
“We were moving the ball and sharing it and we were getting open looks,” Shay said. “When you see the ball go through the net, it energizes you on the defensive end and I thought that was evident. I was pleased with our offensive efficiency. We looked a lot better.”
Ledarrius Brewer’s jump shot with six seconds left in the first half forged a 36-36 halftime tie after Austin Peay had led by as many as seven.
The Bucs overcame a four-minute second-half scoreless streak to lead three times in the frenetic final three minutes.
After Ledarrius Brewer’s dunk off a lob pass from David Sloan put ETSU up 64-62, Taylor scored on a reverse layup while being fouled. The free throw put the Governors up 65-64.
After Brewer’s jump shot enabled ETSU to regain the lead at 66-65, Taylor struck again for the final time.
Serrel Smith and Sloan each had nine points for the Bucs, who shot 40 percent while going 9 for 29 on 3-pointers and 9 for 18 from the foul line.
“Another area of winning basketball is at the foul line,” Shay said. “You can’t do that. If we just make three of those we win by two. We just had guys that missed front ends of one-and-ones. That’s beating yourselves. You have to make those free throws. They’re freebies.”
Damari Monsanto finished with eight points, six rebounds and four steals for ETSU.
UP NEXT
ETSU takes on Middle Tennessee at 11 a.m. Friday before returning home. MTSU lost 60-59 to Omaha on Thursday in its season opener.
The Bucs’ next game after the Florida tourney will be Dec. 8 when they take on UNC-Asheville at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.