ROCKVALE — It was more than a bad start to Wednesday’s Class A baseball tournament at Rockvale that doomed University High against Gordonsville.
The Tigers hung three runs in the opening frame, kept the lead and eliminated the Bucs 5-2 in six complete innings.
In the top of the seventh inning, the game entered a rain delay for more than three hours. The TSSAA deemed shortly after 4 p.m. local time that the field, which isn't known to drain well, was unplayable.
“Both teams thought we were in a rain delay and we were told by the site director that we could leave for safety purposes,” University High coach Josh Petty said. “We were told by (TSSAA assistant executive director) Gene Menees that once both teams left the field that the game was completed by rule since there were five completed innings.”
Added Petty: “We were told that the game could not be moved to another site even though Riverdale was going to be available after 3 o’clock. We were also told that the field was not going to be ready by 9 o’clock that night. We drove by the field around 3:30 and there were no visible puddles.”
Gordonsville (25-13) advanced in the losers' bracket to take on the loser of McKenzie and Peabody. The season for University High comes to an end, finishing up with a record of 24-12.
“We had a great season and all eight of our seniors contributed in some way this season,” Petty said.
Gordonsville’s aggressive base running was a huge difference in the game. The Tigers stole six bases on the day, including three in the opening frame.
Brant Turner’s two-RBI single with two outs gave Gordonsville enough insurance to cruise for the rest of the way.
Tigers pitcher Kyle Adams went the distance, throwing 92 pitches and striking out seven.
The Tigers were solid on the day with runners in scoring position, going 3-for-7.
“They put a lot of pressure on us at 10 in the morning and it took us a half-inning to get going,” Petty said. “Their pitcher threw a really good game and we really never could get in a consistent rhythm.”
The Bucs had a tough time getting many on base, notching only five hits on the day. The bottom four hitters in the lineup did not help UH much, going a combined 1-for-7.
Jesse Greene was the only Buc to record multiple hits, knocking a single and a double.
Jacob Pealer and Drew Finney had the RBIs for University High.
“I think it is a shame that an organization like the TSSAA that preaches ‘It’s all about the kids’ made its decision where the kids had zero to do with it,” Petty said. “The kids were wronged in this situation. We didn’t even play a full game this tournament because of bad weather and bad decision-making.”