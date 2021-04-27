It was a banner day for the East Tennessee State men’s and women’s golf programs.
Both teams had the Southern Conference coach of the year and player of the year when the awards were announced Tuesday.
The ETSU men and women won the SoCon championships last week. For their efforts, Jake Amos and Stefanie Shelton were honored as coaches of the year.
Redshirt freshman Archie Davies, who made the SoCon tournament the site of his first collegiate win, was the league’s co-player of the year and its freshman of the year. Davies shared the player of the year award with Furman’s Keller Harper, who became a three-time SoCon player of the year.
ETSU’s Tereza Melecka was the women’s player of the year.
Davies became the 22nd ETSU player to be chosen as conference player in the year. He’s the 14th to do it in the SoCon. The native of Carlisle, England, is the first golfer in SoCon history to be named conference player of the year and freshman of the year at the same time.
Davies won the SoCon tournament with a score of 9 under par. His season stroke average of 72.11 ranked third in the league.
Melecka, a senior from the Czech Republic, joined Hee Ying Loy as the only player in program history to earn SoCon player of the year honors. She led the conference with a 73.13 stroke average. Melecka finished in the top 10 in six of her eight tournaments, including earning her fourth collegiate victory in Chattanooga. She also had a season-low round of 67.
Joining Davies on the men’s all-conference team were Trevor Hulbert and Shiso Go. The ETSU women had two other players make all-conference. Joining Melecka on the list were Warda Amira Rawof and Julia Goodson. Grace Chin was on the all-freshman team.
Amos’ award marks the 17th time an ETSU coach has won a coach of the year award. This is his first full season as head coach.
Shelton coached the Bucs to three tournament wins this season, marking a single-season program record.
The SoCon titles earned both teams berths in NCAA regionals. The women’s selection show is set for Wednesday at 2 p.m. on Golf Channel. The men are scheduled for the following Wednesday.