Seeing his team fall short of its goals was tough — and the long bus ride home after a stinging defeat might have been tougher — but East Tennessee State football coach Randy Sanders was just grateful the Bucs got to play.
The Bucs fell 21-13 to Mercer on Saturday in Macon, Georgia, a result that left them out of contention for a Southern Conference championship and FCS playoff berth that seemed so possible heading into the weekend.
“It’s disappointing,” said Sanders, whose team finished the spring SoCon season 4-2. “It’s a hard lesson. As disappointing as this is, we got to play football this spring. After not getting to play in the fall, it kind of leaves a bad taste in your mouth right now, kind of rips your heart out a little bit. But we got to play football this spring. So just the fact we’ve been able to compete, battle, fight, laugh together, cry together, everything else. If you’re a real competitor, that’s why you do it and we had that opportunity.”
As usual for ETSU, a couple of plays determined the outcome against Mercer. The Bears scored three touchdowns and they needed to go a grand total of eight yards for two of them.
Yahsyn McKee made both of the big plays, taking a kickoff 80 yards to set up an 8-yard scoring drive and returning a fumble 63 yards for what turned out to be the decisive touchdown.
In each ETSU game this season, the team that eventually lost had a chance to win or tie on its final possession.
This time that was the Bucs. After Brock Landis’ 4-yard touchdown pass to Will Huzzie cut Mercer’s lead to 21-13, the Bucs stopped the Bears on three plays to get the ball back.
They had 85 yards to go and with a tick under three minutes left and three timeouts, it appeared doable. They needed a touchdown and a two-point conversion to possibly send the game into overtime.
It didn’t happen, however, as Landis was sacked on fourth down before the Bucs could manage to get past midfield.
Depending in what happens on Saturday, ETSU could wind up with the same amount of losses as the league champion, which will be either VMI or Mercer. Having games canceled by Wofford and Chattanooga might have cost them the chance to win a championship.
The solid season didn’t come as a surprise to Sanders.
“We expected to compete,” he said. “I thought we had a chance to win the championship. If I didn’t believe that we had a chance, it would be hard to do my job each day. Now, that being said, I knew this was going to be a bit of a rebuild for us this year. We had so many new faces, so many new people come along.”
Sanders said the team had six seniors and five juniors on the trip to Mercer. The rest were freshmen and sophomores.
“We’re young, we’re green and we’re growing,” Sanders said. “We’ve got some guys that that are going to be really, really good football players for us. There’s a few holes we’ve got to fill on this football team, whether it’s in the starting lineup or whether it’s some critical backups that we need in a few different positions.
“We have to find some guys. Fortunately, there’s 1,600 people in the transfer portal and we’ve got a few scholarships, so there’s a chance to fill a few holes.”
WHAT’S NEXT
ETSU still hasn’t announced whether there will be another game for homecoming weekend. Chattanooga opted out of the rest of the season a couple of weeks ago and folks round ETSU have been talking about trying to add a game.
Sanders was noncommittal.
“I know that there’s been a lot of things taking place to try to make it happen,” he said. “Now, finding somebody that can play, will play, wants to play has not been an easy process. I know there’s been some people working long hours making a lot of phone calls trying to find someone.”